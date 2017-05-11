NBC Orders Jenna Bans’ Crime Drama ‘Good Girls’ to Series, Lead Role to Be Recast

NBC has ordered the Jenna Bans crime drama “Good Girls” to series, Variety has learned.

The series is about three “good girl” suburban wives and mothers who suddenly find themselves in desperate circumstances and decide to stop playing it safe, risking everything to take their power back. The cast includes Mae Whitman, Retta, Matthew Lillard, Manny Montana, Reno Wilson, Lidya Jewerr, Izzy Stannard, and Zach Gilford. Kathleen Rose Perkins was originally set to star in the series, but her role will be recast.

Bans will write and executive produce the series, with Dean Parisot directing the pilot and executive producing. Jeannine Renshaw also executive produces. Bans is currently under an overall deal with Universal Television, the studio behind “Good Girls.” She set her deal this past summer. She previously created “The Family,” which aired last season on ABC, but was cancelled after its freshman run. She is an alum of the Shondaland camp, having worked on both “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.” She also wrote on “Desperate Housewives,” and prior to her Universal TV deal, was under an overall at ABC Studios for more than a decade.

Thus far, NBC has renewed “The Blacklist,” “Taken,” “Shades of Blue,” “Superstore,” “This Is Us” (for two seasons) and “The Good Place.” On the pilot side, the network has ordered “A.P. Bio” from Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers, “Rise” from Jason Katims, and military drama “For God and Country” to series.

The network also recently canceled freshman shows “Timeless” and “Emerald City,” and while “Powerless” has not officially been canceled, it was pulled from the NBC schedule before the conclusion of its first season.