NBC Shuffles Fall Schedule, Moving ‘This Is Us’ Back to Tuesday Nights

NBC is shuffling its fall schedule, implementing changes on Tuesday and Thursday nights, including moving “This Is Us” back to its original night, Variety has learned.

After announcing at upfronts that “This Is Us” would move to Thursdays, after becoming broadcast’s top new hit when it aired on Tuesdays last season, NBC has resorted back to the show’s original timeslot.

Back at upfronts, NBC had promoted the return of “Must See TV” with the move of “This Is Us” and the return of “Will & Grace.” Although “This Is Us” will not stick on Thursday nights, “Will & Grace” is staying on that night, and just moving down an hour, now airing at 9 p.m., rather than 8 p.m., as it was originally scheduled. With the buzzy revival now anchored in the middle of the night, NBC is giving comedies “The Good Place” and “Great News” a good shot for viewership, leading in and leading out of “Will & Grace,” respectively.

Here is NBC’s new fall lineup:

TUESDAYS

8 p.m. – The Voice

9 p.m. – This Is Us

10 p.m. – Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

THURSDAYS

8 p.m. – Superstore

8:30 p.m. – The Good Place

9 p.m. – Will & Grace

9:30 p.m. – Great News

10 p.m. – Chicago Fire