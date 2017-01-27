NBC is ramping up its comedy slate, picking up three pilots from a slew of sitcom A-listers, Variety has learned.

The network has picked up a comedy from Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy; another from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock; and another from Adam Sztykiel and Bill Lawrence.

Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy‘s untitled single-camera comedy centers on Vince, a charismatic gym owner with no ambition who lives with his younger brother Michael, a gorgeous idiot. Their simple life of women and working out is put on hold when the teenage son of Vince is dropped off on their doorstep by Priya, one of his old high school flings.

Kaling will play Priya, a recurring character. The show marks her return to broadcast TV, after NBC’s “The Office” and “The Mindy Project,” which is now on Hulu, after several seasons at Fox. Kaling’s casting had not been previously announced when the project was in development.

Kaling and Grandy — who worked on “The Mindy Project” and “The Office” together — co-created the pilot and serve as writers and executive producers together. Howard Klein is also exec producing. Universal Television is the studio, along with 3 Arts Entertainment and Kaling’s production company.

The pilot marks the first major gig under Kaling’s recent multi-year deal with Universal TV, which she inked this past summer for acting, writing, and producing.

“The Sackett Sisters” hails from writer Luke Del Tredici (“30 Rock,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and executive producers Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and David Miner. Universal Television is producing with Fey’s Little Stranger shingle.

The single-cam comedy is about the Sackett family, which is reunited when two estranged sisters perform an act of public heroism and are forced to navigate the aftermath together.

“Spaced Out” hails from writer Adam Sztykiel, comedy vet Bill Lawrence, and Jeff Ingold, who most recently all collaborated on NBC’s “Undateable.” Warner Bros. Television will produce, along with Lawrence’s Doozer Productions.

The single-cam workplace comedy centers on a working class genius and his struggles to fit in with an established team, all made more difficult when their job is building a rocket to mars.

The three pilots join three other comedies on NBC’s slate: a project inspired by the life of Kourtney Kang from “Fresh Off the Boat” showrunner Nahnatchka Khan and director Fred Savage; “What About Barb?” which is a female-led remake of the film “What About Bob?”; and a sitcom from Seth Meyers. On the drama side, the network has ordered pilots for military hero drama “For God and Country” from Keshet; suburban crime drama “Good Girls” from Shondaland alum Jenna Bans; and a virtual reality project “Reverie” from the “Extant” producers.