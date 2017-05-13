NBC Orders ‘Champions’ From Mindy Kaling, Charlie Grandy to Series

NBC has ordered the single-camera comedy “Champions” from executive producers Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy to series.

The series follows Vince (Anders Holm), a charismatic gym owner with no ambition, lives with his younger brother Michael (Andy Favreau), a gorgeous idiot. Their simple life of women and working out is put on hold when the teenage son of Vince is dropped off on their doorstep by Priya (Kaling), one of his old high school flings.

The cast also includes J.J. Totah, Mouzam Makkar, and Nina Wadia, with Kaling appearing in a guest role. In addition to Kaling and Grandy, Michael Alan Spiller will direct and executive produce. Howard Klein also executive produces. Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, Eyes Up Productions and Kaling International produce the series.

“Champions” joins previously announced NBC series orders “A.P. Bio” from Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers, “Rise” from Jason Katims, virtual reality thriller “Reverie,” and military drama “The Brave” (formerly “For God and Country”).

The network also recently canceled freshman shows “The Blacklist: Redemption,” “Emerald City,” and “Powerless.” Thus far, NBC has renewed “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Blacklist,” “Blindspot,” “Taken,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” “Shades of Blue,” “Superstore,” “This Is Us” (for two seasons), “Great News,” and “The Good Place.”