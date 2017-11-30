NBC Names Bruce Evans Head of Current Programming

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bruce Evans has been promoted to executive vice president of current programming at NBC.

A 22-year veteran of the network, Evans replaces Vernon Sanders, who earlier this month stepped down from his role as head of current and signed a production deal with the network’s sibling studio Universal Television.

“There was never a moment that I didn’t see Bruce as the natural successor as head of our current business,” said NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke. “His remarkable skill set shines through in managing many of our biggest shows and I’m thrilled we’ll be able to work even more closely together moving forward.”

Evans most recently served as senior vice president of current and daytime programming for NBC, overseeing series such as “The Blacklist,” “Blindspot,” and long-running daytime drama “Days of Our Lives.”

Shortly after joining NBC in 1995, Evans became as director of primetime series. He was promoted five years later to vice president of primetime series. In 2007, he was again promoted, this time to senior vice president. Among the many series he has worked on in his more than two decades at NBC are “Heroes,” “Grimm,” “Medium,” “Crossing Jordan” and the “Law & Order” franchise. He is a graduate of Brown University and received an MBA from the Yale School of Management.

