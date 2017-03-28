NBC will broadcast all of its 2018 Winter Olympics coverage live across all time zones, the network announced Tuesday.

“Nothing brings America together for two weeks like the Olympics, and that communal experience will now be shared across the country at the same time, both on television and streaming online,” said Jim Bell, president of NBC Olympics production and programming. “That means social media won’t be ahead of the action in any time zone, and as a result, none of our viewers will have to wait for anything. This is exciting news for the audience, the advertisers, and our affiliates alike.”

On most nights of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, the primetime broadcast will begin at 8 p.m./7c. It will be followed in all time zones by local news, and then a “Primetime Plus” program, consisting of live continuing coverage from PyeongChang, South Korea. A replay of the primetime program will follow “Primetime Plus.” NBC’s PyeongChang primetime coverage begins February 8, 2018. The opening ceremony takes place on Friday, February 9, 2018.

NBCUniversal announced last month that Mike Tirico will serve as the host of the primetime program for NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, taking over for Bob Costas, who had served in the role for NBC since 1992.

Tirico made his Olympics debut last summer at Rio, dipping a toe in with an NBC daytime hosting gig and serving as host of the closing ceremony. He began making his bones at ESPN more than 25 years ago as a SportsCenter anchor, then began calling and covering games for just about any sport imaginable. At NBC, he’s covered such varied events as The Open, The Ryder Cup, and the Breeder’s Cup World Championships.