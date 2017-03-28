NBC is reuniting “Parks and Recreation” alums Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. The network Tuesday ordered “The Handmade Project,” a new unscripted series from Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions. Poehler and Offerman are set to co-host the competition series, which will feature artisans competing to impress judges with their hand-made crafts. NBC has given the series a six-episode season-one order.

In each episode, contestants will tackle projects based on a new theme, with the level of difficulty steadily increasing. At the end of the season, one contestant will be crowned champion.

“I’m thrilled to be celebrating artists who make things by hand, and I’m looking forward to finally conquering my fear of paper mache,” Poehler said.

Said Offerman: “People who make things are my favorite kind of folk. Practical, clever and terrific in a pinch. That makes me tickled pink to have a front row seat at this prodigious display of talent, and admiring and cheering on an amazing crop of American makers. Plus, Amy and I have a strong tradition of tomfoolery so let’s see if we don’t have some good fun.”

The show marks the first venture into unscripted for Paper Kite, which co-developed the series with Nicolle Yaron. It is executive produced by Poehler, Paper Kite’s Brooke Posch, Yaron, Offerman, 3 Arts’ Dave Becky and Anthony Dominici. Universal Television Alternative Studio is producing the series, which is represented by WME.

“With millions of mass-produced products, a handmade item can be the most valuable treasure one can possess because it’s one of a kind and made with love,” said Meredith Ahr, president, Universal Television Alternative Studio. “We are thrilled that Amy Poehler’s first venture into the unscripted space is so refreshingly unexpected and original, and can’t wait to see Amy and Nick back together again!”