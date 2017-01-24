Perhaps slightly belatedly given that Christmas was last month, NBC has given a pilot order to “5 Gold Rings,” a game show from ITV Entertainment.

“5 Gold Rings” is played on a big, interactive LED floor, where every pixel counts. Players get five rings to answer questions over five levels, and while they attempt to answer questions correctly — matching rings and responses — the rings get progressively smaller, making the game even more challenging. The show also allows viewers to connect to the game via smartphone, with a mini-version of the LED floor and the questions, so they can play along from anywhere and be part of the experience.

The series recently launched in the Netherlands on SBS6 and will air in the U.K. on ITV early this year. Co-created by ITV’s Possessed and Dutch producer Talpa, it is the first format jointly developed by the two companies.

“’5 Gold Rings’ taps in to so many of the reasons game shows continue to appeal to U.S. audiences,” ITV Entertainment president David Eilenberg said. “With mind-bending questions, big shiny floor visuals and a ticking clock, this show offers a fantastic dose of fun, excitement and adrenaline for game show fans across the board.”

Game shows have roared back into vogue of late, with revivals of “Match Game” and “Pyramid” doing well over on ABC, and NBC’s own “The Wall” putting up impressive numbers.