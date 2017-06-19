NBC Sets 2017-2018 Fall Premiere Dates, Including ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Will & Grace’

NBC announced the premiere dates for its 2017-18 fall schedule on Monday.
The new season begins Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour telecast of the blind auditions for Season 13 of “The Voice,” which features new coach Jennifer Hudson, as well as the return of coaches Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine. “The Voice” will immediately be followed by the premiere of “The Brave,” a new drama starring Anne Heche as a Washington, D.C.-based D.I.A. Deputy Director and Mike Vogel as captain of an elite overseas Special Ops squad.
“This Is Us” will return for its highly anticipated second season on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m., followed by the premiere of the new Dick Wolf anthology series “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.”
Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally make their return to “Will & Grace” as the 16-time Emmy winner makes its homecoming on Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. after an 11-year hiatus.
Read the full schedule below.
MONDAY, SEPT. 25
8 p.m. – The Voice
10 p.m. – The Brave
TUESDAY, SEPT. 26
8 p.m. – The Voice
9 p.m. – This Is Us
10 p.m. – Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27
8 p.m. – The Voice
9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU
10 p.m. – Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
8 p.m. – Superstore
8:30 p.m. – The Good Place
9 p.m. – Will & Grace
9:30 p.m. – Great News
10 p.m. – Chicago Fire
FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
9 p.m. – Dateline NBC
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4
8 p.m. – The Blacklist
FRIDAY, OCT. 27
8 p.m. – Blindspot