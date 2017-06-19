NBC Sets 2017-2018 Fall Premiere Dates, Including ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Will & Grace’

This Is Us finale
NBC announced the premiere dates for its 2017-18 fall schedule on Monday.

The new season begins Monday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour telecast of the blind auditions for Season 13 of “The Voice,” which features new coach Jennifer Hudson, as well as the return of coaches Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine. “The Voice” will immediately be followed by the premiere of “The Brave,” a new drama starring Anne Heche as a Washington, D.C.-based D.I.A. Deputy Director and Mike Vogel as captain of an elite overseas Special Ops squad.

“This Is Us” will return for its highly anticipated second season on Sept. 26 at 9 p.m., followed by the premiere of the new Dick Wolf anthology series “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.”

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally make their return to “Will & Grace” as the 16-time Emmy winner makes its homecoming on Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. after an 11-year hiatus.

Read the full schedule below.

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

8 p.m. – The Voice

10 p.m. – The Brave

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

8 p.m. – The Voice

9 p.m. – This Is Us

10 p.m. – Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 27

8 p.m. – The Voice

9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

10 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

8 p.m. – Superstore

8:30 p.m. – The Good Place

9 p.m. – Will & Grace

9:30 p.m. – Great News

10 p.m. – Chicago Fire

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

9 p.m. – Dateline NBC

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4

8 p.m. – The Blacklist

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

8 p.m. – Blindspot

