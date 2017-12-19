‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Scientology and the Aftermath’ Among Unscripted Breakthrough Finalists

Matt Fernandez

RuPaul Leah Remini
CREDIT: VH1/A&E
VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race, A&E’s “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” and “Born This Way” earned multiple mentions as finalists for the fourth annual Unscripted Breakthrough Awards.
Music was a big player among this year’s crop as Fox’s new competition show “Beat Shazam,” the HBO Dr. Dre-Jimmy Iovine documentary “The Defiant Ones,” and NBC’s “The Voice” all secured nominations. The list also ranged from Netflix crime documentary “Casting JonBenet,” to E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” to HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with J0hn Oliver,” to A&E’s “Live PD.”
The final winners will be handed out Jan. 16 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach as part of the annual NATPE programming conference.
Here is a complete list of finalists in six categories:

COMPETITION
America’s Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice
Top Chef

DOCUMENTARY
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
Casting JonBenet
Get Me Roger Stone
The Defiant Ones
The Keepers

DOCUSOAP
Below Deck
Born This Way
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
My 600 lb. Life
The Real Housewives Franchise

FACTUAL
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Vice News

GAME SHOWS
Beat Shazam
Hip Hop Squares
Match Game
The $100,000 Pyramid
The Wall

INNOVATION
60 Days In
Born This Way
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
Live PD
RuPaul’s Drag Race

(Pictured: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”)

  • RuPaul Leah Remini

    'RuPaul's Drag Race,' 'Scientology and the Aftermath' Among Unscripted Breakthrough Finalists

    Thalia's HBO Documentary 'Quinceañera' Is Poignant and Timely as America Shifts

    The Best TV Lines of 2017, According to Twitter

    T.J. Miller's 'Gorburger Show' Canceled by Comedy Central

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Vetoes TV Diversity Bill, Calls Incentive Proposal 'Fatally Defective'

    BBC's 'Beyond 100 Days' Takes Charlie Rose's Former PBS Slot

    Fox Developing Bobby Bowman-Peter Murrieta Comedy 'Bell Heights' With Eva Longoria Producing

