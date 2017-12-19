‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Scientology and the Aftermath’ Among Unscripted Breakthrough Finalists

COMPETITION
America’s Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice
Top Chef
DOCUMENTARY
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
Casting JonBenet
Get Me Roger Stone
The Defiant Ones
The Keepers
DOCUSOAP
Below Deck
Born This Way
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
My 600 lb. Life
The Real Housewives Franchise
FACTUAL
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Vice News
GAME SHOWS
Beat Shazam
Hip Hop Squares
Match Game
The $100,000 Pyramid
The Wall
INNOVATION
60 Days In
Born This Way
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
Live PD
RuPaul’s Drag Race
(Pictured: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”)