Greg Berlanti, Jane Fonda, Tom Selleck to Receive NATPE’s Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award

International Correspondent @varietystewart
Greg Berlanti Jane Fonda Tom Selleck
Rex/Shutterstock

Greg Berlanti, Jane Fonda and Tom Selleck are among the honorees set to receive the 15th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award at NATPE next January. Kevin Reilly and Cesar Conde will also receive the accolade at the industry group’s annual event in Miami.

The award acknowledges television’s top talent and executives. This year’s honorees included Fox Television Group chairmen-CEOs Gary Newman and Dana Walden, and AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan, as well as actress Eva Longoria.

“In choosing to honor those with careers defined by the same zeal and dedication that Brandon held dear, this event continues to be one that he would have found so meaningful,” said Lilly Tartikoff.

Berlanti executive produces “Arrow” and “The Flash”; Selleck, who shot to fame in “Magnum, P.I.,” is in CBS cop series “Blue Bloods”; and double Academy Award-winner Fonda stars in Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie.” From the executive ranks, Reilly now runs Turner’s TBS and TNT, and Conde is Telemundo and NBCUniversal International chairman.

“Each of the Tartikoff honorees is a leader in their field and a legend in the industry,” said Andy Kaplan, president of Sony Pictures Television Networks and chairman of the board of NATPE.

The recipients will be in Miami to collect the awards at a reception in the Fontainebleau hotel.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad