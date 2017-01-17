Sinclair Broadcast Group and MGM have teamed again to launch a digital multicast network, this time devoted to action-adventure programming.

The ad-supported channel dubbed Charge is slated to launch by the end of the quarter. It will draw on MGM’s vast library of movies and TV shows, including the James Bond and “Rocky” film franchises.

Charge comes a little more than a year after MGM and Sinclair teamed on the sci-fi themed Comet channel, which is now distributed outside of Sinclair markets in 83% of the country. Charge will be available for streaming via web and mobile platforms as well.

*

C. Scot Cru and Patrice Choghi, formerly with Mark Burnett’s One Three Media, have teamed with producer Robert Bauer to launch a consulting firm dubbed Slumber Lumber Media Group, based in Beverly Hills.

The firm’s aim is to serve as a matchmaker between producers and domestic and international TV and digital distribution outlets. It will also assist in arranging financing, production and distribution resources. Cru previously ran Burnett’s international operations.

*

ABC’s eight O&O stations have renewed the syndie strips “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” and “Right This Minute” for the 2017-18 season. Both shows are distributed by Disney.

“Millionaire” is heading into its 15th season in syndication. “Right This Minute” will mark its fifth national season in 2017-18.