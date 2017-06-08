TV News Roundup: MGM TV Sells Steve Harvey’s ‘Funderdome’ Format Rights to French Distributor

In today’s roundup, MGM Worldwide Television Distribution sells “Funderdome” format ahead of its US premiere, National Geographic partners with Nike for a feature documentary, and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced winners of the annual sports Emmy Awards.

DEALS

MGM Worldwide Television Distribution announced that French television distributor TF1 has acquired the format rights to Steve Harvey’s “Funderdome” ahead of its U.S. premiere on June 11 on ABC, marking the first international adaptation of the show. “Funderdome” is a seed-funding competition reality series revolving around budding entrepreneurs competing to win over a live studio audience who could fund their idea, product, or company. The show is executive produced by Mark Burnett, Leslie Garvin, and Barry Poznick.

SPECIALS

National Geographic and Nike are partnering on a global feature documentary “Breaking2“.The one-hour special will document the yearlong journey of three elite distance runners as they attempt to break the two-hour marathon barrier. During the race in Italy, 32-year-old Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge came within only 25 seconds of breaking the mark. “Breaking2” will premiere this September on National Geographic and will be produced in association with Dirty Robber.

AWARDS

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the winners of the 38th Annual Sports Emmy Awards at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York. Winners were announced in 41 categories, recognizing outstanding achievement by individuals and programs broadcast throughout the 2016 calendar year. Brent Musburger will be honored with the Sports Lifetime Achievement Award.

CASTING

Sterling Beaumon (“The Killing”) is joining “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.” Beaumon will play Glenn Stevens, a Princeton friend of Lyle’s (Miles Gaston Villanueva) who becomes Lyle’s business partner after the murders, managing the first chain of their buffalo wing restaurants. The NBC limited series from Dick Wolf and Rene Balcer premieres in fall and also stars Edie Falco, Anthony Edwards, and Julianne Nicholson. Beaumon is repped by APA.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Nickelodeon announced the promotion of two members of its consumer products retail development team. Tara Gartman Shaw will assume the role of vice president of retail development for Walmart, and Alana Visco as vice president of retail development for specialty and value channels. Gartman Shaw, a 10-year Nickelodeon veteran, will assume responsibility for the seasonal, publishing, social, and soft lines business for the account. Visco, who has been at Nickelodeon for 11 years, will manage publishing and arts and crafts retail accounts and oversee emerging channels for Nickelodeon retail.