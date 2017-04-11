Rising British actor Nathaniel Martello-White has joined the cast of BBC drama “Collateral” in a lead role opposite Carey Mulligan. The actor and playwright joins Mulligan, John Simm, Billie Piper and Nicola Walker in the four-part thriller, which marks the first original series from acclaimed playwright and screenwriter David Hare.

Written and created by Hare, “Collateral” is a thriller set over four days in present-day London which explores the spiraling repercussions of a fatal shooting of a pizza-delivery man. It began shooting in London last week.

Martello-White features in a key role in Sky Atlantic and Showtime’s upcoming “Guerrilla,” which premieres in the U.K. on Thursday and in the U.S. next Monday. The actor plays activist Dhari, alongside Freida Pinto, Babou Ceesay, Zawe Ashton, Wunmi Mosaku and Idris Elba.

“Collateral” is directed by S.J. Clarkson. It is co-produced by The Forge and Netflix for BBC Two. The four-part series will air later this year.

Martello-White is repped by The Artists Partnership in the U.K. and ICM Partners in the U.S.