Amazon Nabs ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’ Series Starring Natalie Dormer

Amazon has added another series to its roster: “Picnic at Hanging Rock,” based on the book.

“Game of Thrones” alum Natalie Dormer will star in the series, which is a re-imagining of Joan Lindsay’s Australian novel.

Hailing from FremantleMedia International, “Picnic at Hanging Rock” is about the mysterious disappearances of three schoolgirls and one teacher on Valentine’s Day 1900. The complex, interwoven narrative follows the subsequent investigation and the event’s far-reaching impact on the students, families and staff of Appleyard College, and on the nearby township.

Dormer will star as English headmistress, Mrs. Hester Appleyard. The Appleyard College student roles include Lily Sullivan, Madeleine Madden, Samara Weaving, Ruby Rees and Inez Curroas.

“The stylish re-imagining of the provocative Picnic at Hanging Rock story will no doubt capture contemporary audiences across the US. With fantastic scripts, outstanding cast and bold editorial direction from Larysa Kondracki, Picnic at Hanging Rock is set to be a must-see series in 2018. We are thrilled to be working with Amazon Prime Video to bring this powerful drama to US screens,” said Caroline Kusser, SVP, Sales & Distribution for FremantleMedia International in North America.

“Picnic at Hanging Rock” will have its world premiere on Australia’s Foxtel in 2018, along with the U.S. debut on Amazon in 2018.

Executive producers are FremantleMedia Australia’s Jo Porter and Anthony Ellis and Foxtel’s Penny Win. Beatrix Christian is script producer and establishing writer, Alice Addison is writer, Brett Popplewell is a producer, and Larysa Kondracki, Michael Rymer and Amanda Brotchie are directors. Morgan Wandell, Amazon Studios’ Head of International Series, will oversee the project for Amazon.