Fox has added yet another cast member to its hotly anticipated Marvel action-adventure pilot.

Natalie Alyn Lind has been set as a series regular, Variety has learned. She joins previously announced stars Stephen Moyer, Jamie Chung and Blair Redford.

The untitled Marvel pilot will focus on two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

Lind will play one of the children, Lauren, who is described as smart, pretty, popular, organized and already ahead on her college applications, she is the model of a perfect kid.

Moyer will play Lind’s on-screen father, Reed, an ambitious attorney trying to balance the demands of his job at the DA’s office with his family responsibilities. Chung will play Blink, based on the X-Men character with powers of teleportation. Redford will play another mutant, Sam, the strong-headed leader of the underground network.

The Marvel pilot hails from writer Matt Nix and director Bryan Singer. Both Nix and Singer will serve as executive producers, along with Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory. 20th Century Fox TV and Marvel Television are producing.

The high-profile pilot is not the first comic-book series for Lind, who has recurred on Fox’s “Gotham” as Silver St. Cloud. She is also known from her role on ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” and guest gigs on NBC’s “Chicago Fire” and the CW’s “iZombie.”

Lind is repped by MGMT Entertainment, Coast to Coast Talent Group and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.