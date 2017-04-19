National Geographic announced Wednesday at their upfront presentation that they have greenlit new doucmentary series from both Shawn “Jay Z” Carter and The Weinstein Company and journalist Katie Couric.

The Carter-Weinstein project will be a docuseries currently titled “Race,” which will give look into systemic injustices in America. The six-episode series will weave together documentary, animation and archival footage. It will delve into crime and punishment, wealth inequality, the role of social media, activism and family. Present-day stories will be captured via footage of a diverse mix of people from all walks of life in cities across America, from immigrants to first-generation Americans and beyond.

“National Geographic and Jay Z are the world’s foremost storytellers in their own right, and we’re thrilled to be working with them on such an evocative and meaningful project,” said Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of The Weinstein Company. “By using highly cinematic storytelling techniques along with Jay Z’s singular point of view, the series will tell a dramatic, thought-provoking story on race in America.”

“Race” will be produced by The Weinstein Company for National Geographic. Harvey Weinstein, David Glasser and Patrick Reardon will executive produce for The Weinstein Company. Carter is also an executive producer. For National Geographic, Betsy Forhan is executive producer, Kevins Mohs is vice president of production, Alan Eyres is senior vice president of development, and Tim Pastore is president of original programming and production.

Meanwhile, Couric will appear in her own six-part documentary series. Currently untitled, the series will follow Couric as she talks with leaders who are shaping the most pivotal, contentious and oftentimes confusing topics across the globe today. Katie Couric Media will produce with National Geographic Studios.

“Right now, we’re undergoing massive, transformational change in almost every area of our lives; change that can be dizzying and scary,” said Couric. “While we’re inundated with information virtually every minute, I’m excited to step back, connect the dots and look at the big picture so we can better understand the world we live in and our place in it. And I couldn’t be more excited to have National Geographic as my partner on this journey.”