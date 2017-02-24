SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “Nashville” Season 5, episode 9, titled “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” which aired on CMT on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Last week’s shocking episode put Rayna (Connie Britton) through the ringer. The country star barely survived a scary attack at knifepoint, but the police got to her just in time to escape her stalker. But moments after she survived, her life was put on the line once again — on her drive home, the car was hit by a truck.
This week’s episode started with Rayna being rushed into the hospital after the car crash. By the time Deacon (Charles Esten) arrives to the hospital, Rayna is conscious and in good spirits. Then she goes into surgery and the procedure goes well. The doctors tell Deacon and their daughters that she’s expected to make a full recovery and be released from the hospital within a few days.
Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) visits Rayna and the ladies have a sweet moment when Rayna tells Juliette that she’s changed for the better. Deacon is playing guitar at Rayna’s bedside, and even brings her meal of choice — a cheeseburger, which she’s been craving in the hospital. But the next time Deacon walks into Rayna’s room, she’s talking to her mom who, of course, has been dead for years. Deacon realizes that Rayna has been hallucinating, but the doctors explain that painkillers are strong and assure him that there’s nothing to worry about.
Daphne (Maisy Stella) decided to stay in the hospital to be close to her mom, so she misses her concert at school. But then her classmates surprise her by bringing the concert to the hospital. While Daphne is performing in Rayna’s hospital room, she starts to crash. The doctors rush her into the ICU and Deacon pleads to her, “Don’t leave me” through his sobbing tears.
Meanwhile, Juliette is in a meeting with her doctor, who turns out to be the same doctor who worked on Rayna the night before when she was rushed into the hospital from the car crash. Juliette’s doctor gives her good news about her leg, but then she is called into an emergency situation for her “trauma patient” — and Juliette puts the pieces together that the patient is Rayna.
Juliette rushes to the ICU where Rayna is hooked up to machinery that’s helping her stay alive. “All I ever wanted was for you to be proud of me,” Juliette tells an unconscious Rayna, who’s surrounded by Deacon, Daphne, and Maddie (Lennon Stella). The sisters sing a song to their mom, who momentarily opens her eyes. But then, she blinks and flatlines.
So, what does Rayna’s death mean for “Nashville”… ?
RIP… Rayna is dead. This is not a fake-out TV death.
Connie Britton is officially departing “Nashville.” Sources close to Britton’s camp tell Variety that the actress knew she would leave the show, soon after CMT picked up the series when it was canceled by ABC after four seasons. Knowing at the top of the fifth season that Britton would leave gave the creative team time to craft a proper send-off for Rayna — and Britton.
Meanwhile, the actress has been courting many pilot offers from the major broadcast networks, but has yet to sign onto a new project.
Insiders close to CMT tell Variety that Britton’s character Rayna James will appear in the next two episodes, which will include a funeral and will showcase a series of flashbacks.
Check back Friday morning for an interview with “Nashville” showrunner Marshall Herskovitz — and drop a comment below: Are you shocked that Rayna was killed off? Will you still watch “Nashville” without Connie Britton?
This really sucks!! If Connie Britton knew she wasn’t going to be on the show anymore after the first few episodes, she shouldn’t have come back when they got picked up by CMT. I won’t stop watching, but the show shouldn’t have blindsided it’s loyal viewers. Don’t want to see Teddy or her sister come back to the show either.
Really? By killing off Rayna..you killed the love story…bah bah…why do all the good stories go off the air..wait your not off. But to me you might as well be.
Stupid…we voted to save it then you thank us this way. Bye bye Nashville.
I AM SO DISAPPOINTED !! I WON’T BE WATCHING ANYMORE – DISAPPOINTED WITH CMT – GOOD BYE!!
This is terrible!! Why didn’t she stay so she & Deacon could enjoy the success of their album. Hesitately yes I will probably still watch, because I love Deacon and will watch him for awhile. DANG y’all!!!! Georgia.
Are you kidding me? How can you do this? Rayna is the show.
I cant believe Rayna died, the show won’t be the same without her. This was my favorite show but don’t know how it will survive without Rayna. Her and Deacon were finally happy together. I’m pissed!
Very upset that Reyna was killed. She was the heart and sole of the show. Loser sister and exhusband, who cares. Not interested is custody battle with them and Deacon. Leave the poor man alone. Love the show. Not sure it can continue with Reyna. Very disappointed
It’s a show sad to see her go but makes for more interesting storyline let’s see where life takes Deacon without her, and it’s a glimpse of real life stuff happens nobody controls who’s life ends and when you deal
Rayna was the glue that held the whole show together. She was Nashville. I think I’m done.
I was very shocked that Rayna/Connie was killed off the show tonight! I was 1 of the fans who fought to keep the show from being canceled. I love the show & all the characters but Rayna/Connie was truly the heart of the show. I’m just not sure how long the show will continue without her. I will probably try & continue watching but I don’t see myself rushing home to see it or getting upset if I miss an episode. I don’t understand why they’re bringing Teddy & Tandy back. Weren’t they both in prison? Anyway, very disappointed!
I’m very disappointed as well, but if you read the Deadline article it’s clear this was Connie Britton’s choice alone, and made in advance of the CMT pick (whether CMT new this or not is another story…) and probably kept it quiet to get the CMT pickup for her cast-mates… Too bad, not only is she the GLUE, but Herskowitz and Zwick are fantastic writers and deserved to work with her…. Knew there had to be some explanation to a second serious car crash for Rayna….
I am so ANGRY at the Nashville producers for killing off Rayna!!!! I wished they had just did a mini SERIES and rapped the SHOW that way. I don’t understand why Connie Britton would do this to the FANS? We fought so hard for CMT to pick the SHOW up. I don’t think that I want to watch this SHOW any MORE. There is no Nashville without Rayna. I am done!!!!!😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😰😰
I will no longer watch by watching the previews it’s going back to 24/7 drama what a shame I was falling back in love with the show. Time to get it off my dvr recordings
Yes I AM shocked!! I had no idea she was leaving. Honestly not sure if I’ll continue watching. U loved her character. All on the show are linked to her so it will not seem right without her. The show must go on..with or without me!
I’m finished with Nashville. This will be their last season.
Worst episode ever. How can you kill off the star of the show? Don’t want to see Teddy come back. Probably won’t watch anymore. Very disappointed.
I was one of the first people to sign the petition to keep the show. I have loved the characters and music for years but without Rayna, I just don’t think it can be the same. I mean, everything pretty much revolved around her, with the other stories kind of like sub plots. To be honest, I haven’t watched the latest episode, I was waiting until the news came out on the internet. Not sure if I can or will watch it. Also, while I love most of the other characters, I don’t know if I can continue watching the show. I mean seriously, what is going to happen with Deacon, Rayna was his life, so are they going to kill him off too?
No, I will not watch Nashville again and I do not care to watch Connie Britton in any show ever again. I loved her in Friday Night Lights, but I will not watch her again if this was her decision.
This was by far the dumbest decisions ever. Why? I thought after the fans saved this show that it would be a good thing. I won’t be watching anymore. You couldn’t just let us be happy to watch Deacon and Rayna have a happy life for awhile? I don’t understand.
I am so done with this show. Sick of the creepy ex-husband and the villainous sister. That explains why the scenes with Rayna and Deacon have been so long but without any character development or plot structure. Absolutely will not continue watching.
Sooo disappointed. Would have preferred that they ended the series with ABC if this was how they were going to proceed. At least everyone was in a happy place at the last episode except that Juliette’s fate was unknown. But I heard they had an alternate ending planned where she and Avery were happily reunited. That would have been so much better. This is such a terrible letdown for all the fans who were patiently waiting for Nashville’s return. Why did they even bother to bring the show back if Connie Britton was planning to leave? No more joy in watching this show.
So upset they killed off Rayna my favorite actress, and bringing back teddy and Tandy or what ever her name was not sure if I’ll watch it again
It really sucks that Rayna has been killed off. The love interest of her and Deacon made the show. I don’t even want to watch it anymore. Me and my husband loved the show not anymore. It just plain sucks! Bring her back !
CMT AND NASHVIL HAVE LOST ME, SO LONG, HOPE YOUR RATING DROPS TO 0, CONNIE DID WILL NEVER WATCH A SHOW YOU ARE IN, seriously you could have finished a season since you didn’t sign with any of the crappy sitcoms your looking at doing.
#CANCELNASHVILLENOW!!!!!!!!
Will not watch anymore!
That is so unfair to bring back the show and then kill off Rayna! Why come back then. It’s just not right.
Very shocked and disappointed to see Rayna die. She and Deacon had just begun as a married couple. It seems so unfair to them and the daughters. And to the fans. She was a great character and the show will change so much without her.
Wow what a powerful episode. I lost my mom in October and watching Rayna pass brought it all back. Nashville has been a favorite of mine since the first episode. All of the characters are so amazing, but I just can’t imagine it without Rayna. But am interested to see how the characters cope and grow from this loss and experience.
I am shocked and dismayed at Rayna’s death. She is an integral part of the Nashville cast. I’m not sure I will continue to watch…
Omg will “Nashville” ever be the same?? I miss her already RIP Rayna James😥😥
Ridiculous! In not watching any longer!! Why did cmt even pick up the program and all the hype and then do this??? I’m done with Nashville and CMT! Good luck and much love to Connie, I will miss you
I am so upset. Will not be watching Nashville any longer. Connie Britton the sun around which the other characters revolved.
I agree. I like the other characters but Rayna was the main one to me along with Deacon. Hate the on again off again relationship of Scarlett and Gunner. I dont like how they treat each other. But the romance between Rayna and Deacon had so much real heart. I read it was Connie Brittons decision to leave. Hope she finds what she needs. She made the character seem so real – look how so many of us Nashville fans are reacting!
Show’s over for me. It was going downhill since CMT picked it up.
Won’t be able to watch Nashville anymore with Rayna (Connie) gone. It is missing a large part of the show.
Not sure I want to watch anymore…..would have rather seen the bratty Maddie go.
So bummed that Connie Britton was killed off on the show “Nashville”……..didn’t see that coming at all, in fact, couldn’t imagine that they’d be stupid enough to do that…..she’s the main reason I ever watched the show, from the beginning.
We (the fans) signed petitions to save this show. Yes I will continue to watch but this blows and I think a lot of people are going to be angry that the star cops out!
Very shocked!!!! Like heart broken, she Made that show!!!!!!! Very very VERY upset!!!!! Probably will not watch anymore. So needed a happy show to watch,ruined now……. just sad, disappointed and upset
I totally agree with you. I couldn’t help it I just cried. Makes me so mad and sad. She made the show. I petition to bring her back. That was one show I looked forward to watching each week. Not anymore. It will suck .
I really don’t like this. She was the main character for me, so I don’t be watching in the future.
Very sad to see Connie, star of the show. Just when her Deacon and the girls were finding famil happiness. I am not happy Raynas ex and sister are coming back in the show. Juliette and gospel music may keep me watching, otherwise not sure. Truly a shock she died and has left the show. I do like the new side of Juliette. I hope her family stays together. I am looking forward to the gospel singing to come to the show.
Nope- I’m done with Nashville after tonight. No reason to watch anymore.. to see a custody battle between Teddy/Tandy and Deacon? No thanks. Still in shock! My husband and I only watch/have time for one show a week and it has been Nashville for years. Very disappointed but looking forward to Connies next venture
I cannot believe they killed off Rayna. This has been my favorite show for years, and I waited patiently with everybody else for it to go to CMT just for them to kill off Rayna. I have no interest in watching the show anymore.
As one of the viewers who petitioned to bring Nashville back this was probably the most awful experience I’ve ever had in watching TV. If you wanted to kill the show you’ve done that, watch your ratings fall quickly.
I am angry Rana was killed off.
How do you kill off the main character and bring back the two crooks? We couldn’t even have a decent season of happy Rayna and Deacon. Very much done with this show.
I can’t believe they killed her off. I won’t watch it anymore
Not sure if I want to watch the show without Rayna.