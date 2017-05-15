TV News Roundup: ‘Nashville’ Season 5 Ups Cameron Scoggins to Series Regular, Adds Odessa Adlon

In today’s roundup, CMT’s “Nashville” and EPIX’s “Graves” both have two new casting updates, while Zachary Levi will host “Syfy Presents Live from Comic-Con.”

CASTING

Cameron Scoggins has been upped to series regular on “Nashville” in the role of Zach Welles, a young Silicon Valley billionaire. Scoggins has also appeared in “Z,” “The Blacklist,” “The Black Box,” “Person of Interest,” and “Elementary.” Odessa Adlon has been cast in the recurring role of Liv, a teenage runaway. She will guest star on an upcoming episode of “LOVE” and appeared in the pilot for “What About Barb.” Produced by Lionsgate, ABC Studios, and Opry Entertainment, “Nashville” returns to CMT Thursday, June 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT for the second half of season 5. Scoggins is repped by The Gersh Agency and Perennial Entertainment, and Adlon is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Royle Dice.

“Shark Tank” has revealed its new slate of guest sharks for its ninth season. The lineup includes Richard Branson, an investor, philanthropist, and Virgin Group Founder; Sara Blakely, founder and owner of Spanx; Bethenny Frankel, Skinnygirl founder and best-selling author; Rohan Oza, brand-builder behind Smartwater, Vitaminwater, and Bai; and Alex Rodriguez, baseball player and found and CEO of AROD Corp. Returning in fall 2017, the ninth season will feature each of the guest sharks individually alongside four other sharks in various episodes.

EPIX announced the addition of Adam Goldberg and Spencer Grammer to the second season of the comedy series “Graves.” After a year of public protests against his Presidential legacy, Season 2 finds former President Richard Graves (Nick Nolte) turning inward in search of the man he used to be before he was President while his wife Margaret runs for Senate. Goldberg will portray Christopher Sachs, Margaret Graves’ campaign manager and a ruthless political mastermind. Grammer will return as Katie Ferrell, Graves’ campaign communications director and blonde conservative princess. Katie takes Richard Graves’ assistant Isaiah under her wing and makes big plans for his political career. The series has begun production in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico, with the intent to premiere later this year.

DATES

National Geographic Documentary Films has announced Sunday, June 11 as the airdate for “Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS,” a new feature documentary from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Sebastian Junger and his Emmy-winning filmmaking partner Nick Quested. The program will premier in 171 countries and 45 languages and chronicles the rise of the Islamic State, known as ISIS, and life in war-torn Syria.

SPECIALS

Zachary Levi will host Syfy Network’s second annual “Syfy Presents Live from Comic-Con.” Airing live on SYFY from Thursday, July 20 to Saturday, July 22 at 11/10c, the three-night broadcast will be executive produced by Levi under his Middleman Productions banner in addition to David Coleman. Levi has been a fan favorite at Comic-Con in the past as a panelist for his role on NBC’s “Chuck.”

Comedy Central will present “Jordan Klepper Solves Guns,” a new one-hour special featuring the “Daily Show with Trevor Noah” correspondent Jordan Klepper investigating the gun control debate via comedy and hoping to find whether the debate is truly as partisan as it seems. Klepper interviews Senator Cory Booker, former ATF agent David Chipman, former NRA lobbyist Richard Feldman, as well as Midwestern moderate gun owners, gauging how hard it would be to change their minds. The special debuts Sunday, June 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.