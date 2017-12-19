‘Narcos’ Season 4 to Star Michael Peña, Diego Luna

Michael Peña and Diego Luna will star in the upcoming fourth season of “Narcos” at Netflix, Variety has learned.

This will mark the second collaboration between Peña and Luna, as Luna previously cast Peña in his 2014 English language directorial debut “Cesar Chavez” as the civil rights leader who co-founded the United Farm Workers Union.

Peña also recently starred in the Marvel film “Ant Man” and will appear in its upcoming sequel, in addition to appearing in the Ridley Scott-directed film “The Martian.” He is also set to appear in the highly-anticipated film adaptation of “A Wrinkle in Time,” due out in March. Peña’s other notable roles include the Best Picture winner “Crash,” David O. Russell’s “American Hustle,” and Oliver Stone’s “World Trade Center.”

Luna recently starred in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and the remake of “Flatliners.” He also starred in the critically-acclaimed film “Y Tu Mama Tambien” alongside Gael Garcia Bernal for director Alfonso Cuaron, and will next appear in Woody Allen’s “Rainy Day in New York” and “Berlin, I Love You.” His recent directorial effort “Mr. Pig” premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and starred Danny Glover and Maya Rudolph. That film and “Cesar Chavez” were produced by Canana, the production company that Luna founded with partners Garcia Bernal and Pablo Cruz in 2005.

Peña is repped by CAA, Managment 360 and attorney Rick Genow. Luna is repped by WME and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Production on “Narcos” Season 4 recently began in Mexico City, with the new season shifting locations from Colombia to Mexico. It is set to premiere in 2018. “Narcos” is produced by Gaumont Television for Netflix. José Padilha, Eric Newman, Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard serve as executive producers.

 

    TV Ratings: 'The Voice,' 'Ellen's Game of Games' Top Quiet Monday

    'Narcos' Season 4 to Star Michael Peña, Diego Luna

    HBO Names Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller Co-Heads of Documentary and Family Programming

    John Legend to Star in NBC's 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert'

    Ian McKellen Hints at Possible Gandalf Reprise in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series

    'The Office' Revival Eyed at NBC

    Sophia Bush Opens Up About 'Chicago P.D.' Exit: 'It Felt Like I Was Trapped in a Burning Building'

