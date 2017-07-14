‘Narcos’ Season 3 Gets Premiere Date, First Teaser

“Narcos” Season 3 got an official release date and its first teaser trailer courtesy of Netflix on Friday.

The new season, which launches Sept. 1, will explore the Colombian cocaine trafficking business in the wake of the death of Pablo Escobar. The Cali Cartel, led by four powerful godfathers, operates much differently than Escobar, preferring to bribe government officials and keep its violent actions out of the headlines.

Pedro Pascal returns as DEA Agent Javier Peña, with this season also featuring Damian Alcazar, Francisco Denis, Alberto Ammann, Pepe Rapazote, Matias Varela, Michael Stahl-David, Matt Whelan, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Kerry Bishe, and Arturo Castro.

José Padilha and Eric Newman executive produce the show, which is produced by Gaumont International Television for Netflix.