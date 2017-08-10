‘Munsters’ Reboot in Development at NBC With Seth Meyers Producing

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No
Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

A reboot of the classic sitcom “The Munsters” is in the works at NBCVariety has confirmed.

The planned reboot is inspired by the original series and will follow an offbeat family determined to stay true to themselves struggles to fit in in hipster Brooklyn. Jill Kargman will executive produce and write the script, with Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker also executive producing. Universal Television will produce with Meyers’ and Shoemaker’s Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

The original series aired for two seasons and 70 episodes from 1964-1966. It starred Fred Gwynne as the Frankenstein’s monster father figure Herman Munster, Yvonne De Carlo as mom and bride of Frankenstein Lily Munster, Al Lewis as vampire Grandpa Munster, Beverly Owen (and later Pat Priest) as their normal teenage niece Marilyn, and Butch Patrick as the werewolf son Eddie Munster.

More to come…

Deadline first reported this news.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad