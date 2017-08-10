‘Munsters’ Reboot in Development at NBC With Seth Meyers Producing

A reboot of the classic sitcom “The Munsters” is in the works at NBC, Variety has confirmed.

The planned reboot is inspired by the original series and will follow an offbeat family determined to stay true to themselves struggles to fit in in hipster Brooklyn. Jill Kargman will executive produce and write the script, with Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker also executive producing. Universal Television will produce with Meyers’ and Shoemaker’s Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

The original series aired for two seasons and 70 episodes from 1964-1966. It starred Fred Gwynne as the Frankenstein’s monster father figure Herman Munster, Yvonne De Carlo as mom and bride of Frankenstein Lily Munster, Al Lewis as vampire Grandpa Munster, Beverly Owen (and later Pat Priest) as their normal teenage niece Marilyn, and Butch Patrick as the werewolf son Eddie Munster.

