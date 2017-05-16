MTV Sunday Programming Block Rises in Ratings Among Young Female Viewers

The launch of MTV’s new unscripted Sunday night programming block delivered strong ratings among young female viewers.

The reboot of “My Super Sweet 16” and the new series “Promposal” both showed significant increases in both female teens and with women 18-24. “My Super Sweet 16” boosted the time period average among female teens by 123% and out-performed MTV’s new series average in that demographic for the year by 158%. The episode also improved in women 18-24 compared to the time period average from last year by 19% and the new series average for the year by 61%.

The series debut of “Promposal” improved in the time period average among female teens by 120% and surpassed MTV’s new series average for the year by 189%. In women 18-24, the episode also marked a 35% increase versus the same time period last year and was up 96% versus the new series average for the year.

The ratings come as welcome news at the Viacom-owned network, which is shifting its focus to attracting younger viewers. “The big theme is really for MTV to run back into youth culture — where we really made our mark,” network head Chris McCarthy said in February. “We are looking for talent to help us find the stories that will resonate in that culture.”

To that end, the network is investing in unscripted fare like “My Super Sweet 16, “Promposal,” and a reboot of “Fear Factor” with host Ludacris, among other shows. They are also significantly paring down their scripted offerings, with MTV recently announcing that the sophomore season of fantasy series “The Shannara Chronicles” will migrate to Spike. However, “Scream” Season 3 will still air on MTV, albeit with a new storyline and a new cast.