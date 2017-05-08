2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Updating Winners List

The newly revamped MTV Movie & TV Awards are airing for the first time ever Sunday night, hosted by “Pitch Perfect” and “Workaholics” star Adam Devine.

For the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards — known previously as the MTV Movie Awards from 1992-2016 — the network is honoring fan-favorites in both film and television. The “Fast & Furious” franchise had already been announced as this year’s Generation Award recipient, and Vin Diesel is accepting the trophy on behalf of all eight films’ casts. Co-stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Jordana Brewster will be by his side.

This was also the first incarnation of the event to not differentiate between actors based on gender. Instead, female, male, and gender non-binary actors are all competing for the top acting award.

See a full winners list below, updated live as they’re announced.

Movie of the year:

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Get Out”

“Logan”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“The Edge of Seventeen”

Best actor in a movie:

Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast” (WINNER)

Daniel Kaluuya – “Get Out”

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”

Hugh Jackman – “Logan”

James McAvoy – “Split”

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”

Show of the year:

“Atlanta”

“Game of Thrones”

“Insecure”

“Pretty Little Liars”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

Best actor in a show:

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things” (WINNER)

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Emilia Clarke – “Game of Thrones”

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – “The Walking Dead”

Mandy Moore – “This Is Us”

Best kiss:

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – “Moonlight”

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – “Empire”

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – “Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates”

Best villain:

Allison Williams – “Get Out”

Demogorgon – “Stranger Things”

Jared Leto – “Suicide Squad”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – “The Walking Dead”

Wes Bentley – “American Horror Story”

Best host:

Ellen DeGeneres – “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

John Oliver – “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Samantha Bee – “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show”

Best documentary:

“13th“

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous”

“TIME: The Kalief Browder Story”

Best reality competition:

“America’s Got Talent”

“MasterChef Junior”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Bachelor”

“The Voice”

Best comedic performance:

Lil Rel Howery – “Get Out” (WINNER)

Adam Devine – “Workaholics”

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – “Broad City”

Seth MacFarlane – “Family Guy”

Seth Rogen – “Sausage Party”

Will Arnett – “The LEGO Batman Movie”

Best hero:

Felicity Jones – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Mike Colter – “Luke Cage”

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Stephen Amell – “Arrow”

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”

Tearjerker:

“Game of Thrones” – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death

“Grey’s Anatomy” – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)

“Me Before You” – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her

“Moonlight” – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him

“This Is Us” – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

Next generation:

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

Best duo:

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – “The Voice”

Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – “Get Out”

Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – “Atlanta”

Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – “Logan”

Josh Gad and Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”

Best American story:

“Blackish”

“Fresh Off the Boat”

“Jane the Virgin”

“Moonlight”

“Transparent”

Best fight against the system:

“Get Out”

“Hidden Figures”

“Loving”

“Luke Cage”

“Mr. Robot”

Trending:

“Run The World (Girls)” Channing Tatum and Beyonce – “Lip Sync Battle” (WINNER)

“Sean Spicer Press Conference” feat. Melissa McCarthy – “Saturday Night Live”

“Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” – “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” – “Dr. Phil”

“Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato” – “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Awards Reaction – 23rd Annual SAG Awards

Best musical moment:

“Beauty and the Beast” – Ariana Grande and John Legend –”Beauty and the Beast”

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake – “Trolls”

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho – “Moana”

“City of Stars” – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – “La La Land”

“You Can’t Stop” The Beat – Ensemble – “Hairspray Live!”

“Be That As It May” – Herizen Guardiola – “The Get Down”

“You’re the One That I Want” – Ensemble – “Grease: Live”