MTV International Sets Social-First Dating Show 'Single AF'

MTV International Sets Social-First Dating Show
Courtesy of MTV International

MTV International is experimenting with cross-platform original programming with plans to launch celebrity dating show “Single AF” via social media in advance of a linear series later in the year.

“Single AF” will rollout June 26 through July 11 on MTV’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat accounts. The linear series will follow in November. The series will chronicle two weeks of dating adventures among young celebrities who will then bring their top dates to a castle in Paris to determine if they’ve “met their match.”

Participants include former “Teen Mom” personality Farrah Abraham, Irish popstars Jedward, “Geordie Shore” star Marnie Simpson, English YouTube star Elliot Crawford, Australian drag superstar Courtney Act and London boyband alum Casey Johnson.

MTV is billing the first wave of “Single AF” as an interactive opportunity for viewers to weigh in on the participants dates in real time, and influence which which daters make it to the linear series in November.

Single AF” hails from Gobstopper TV.

(Pictured: Jedward)

