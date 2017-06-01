MTV’s ‘Fear Factor’ Reboot Delivers Network’s Biggest Series Premiere in Two Years

The new MTV installment of “Fear Factor’s” premiere on Tuesday gave the Viacom-owned network its biggest series premiere in two years, according to Nielsen data.

The competition show, which is hosted by actor and rapper Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, delivered a 0.8 rating in adults 18-34, the target demographic for the network, in addition to almost one million total viewers. That demo rating is a 164% improvement over the 10 p.m. Tuesday time period average. It was also Tuesday’s number one unscripted show on cable in adults 18-34 and helped deliver MTV’s best Tuesday in a year and a half.

Anthony Carbone, Charles Wachter, Kevin Wehrenberg, Rob Smith and Robin Feinberg serve as executive producers for Endemol Shine North America. Nina L. Diaz, Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola are executive producers for MTV.

“Fear Factor” is one of several shows MTV is launching as the network shifts its focus to attracting younger viewers. “The big theme is really for MTV to run back into youth culture — where we really made our mark,” network head Chris McCarthy said in February. “We are looking for talent to help us find the stories that will resonate in that culture.”

To that end, the network is investing in unscripted fare like “My Super Sweet 16” and “Promposal,” among other shows. They are also significantly paring down their scripted offerings, with MTV recently announcing that the sophomore season of fantasy series “The Shannara Chronicles” will migrate to Spike. However, “Scream” Season 3 will still air on MTV, albeit with a new storyline and a new cast.