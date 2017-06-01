‘MTV Beach House’ Revival Set for Summer 2017

MTV is reviving “MTV Beach House” this summer, Variety has learned.

This 2017 reboot is described as catering to “a new generation of fans” and will be hosted by a trio of MTV talent: Nessa of “Girl Code,” Cody Christian of “Teen Wolf” and Chico Bean of “Wild ‘n Out.” The all-star beach party will be full of nostalgia, set at a ’90s-themed beach house on the Jersey Shore.

The iconic summer programming event was a staple in the ’90s and early 2000’s. “MTV Beach House” originally debuted in 1993 as an hourlong music video block, hosted by comedian Bill Bellamy. The summer event was later hosted by Carson Daly. Back in the day, “Beach House” attracted A-listers such as Reese Witherspoon, Beyoncé and Mark Wahlberg.

“MTV Beach House” will play out this summer via on-air interstitials, plus behind-the-scenes content available for the entire month of June across Viacom’s portfolio of social and digital channels for MTV, Comedy Central and Spike.

“Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook Live didn’t even exist when we last opened the MTV Beach House as the ultimate summer hangout for our audience 14 years ago. We’re thrilled to partner with Mtn Dew Spiked Lemonade to bring back the Beach House in a totally updated way that speaks to a new generation of digitally native fans,” said Matthew Newcomb, vice president of integrated marketing at MTV, in regards to MTV bringing back “Beach House” in partnership with Mountain Dew Spike Lemonade. Chauncey Hamlett, senior director of marketing at Mountain Dew, added, “Bringing back the MTV Beach House is one of those can’t miss moments we love to bring to Dew Nation.”

“MTV Beach House” kicks off this summer on June 8. On that same day, along with the on-air and digital programming, MTV will host its first-ever MTV Beach House Festival, featuring headliners MisterWives, KYLE and more. Beginning today, fans can win tickets to that event through a sweepstakes on MTV’s Twitter account.

“Beach House” is not the only nostalgic TV event back at MTV — the cable net also rebooted “Fear Factor,” which is hosted by Ludacris and premiered this week.