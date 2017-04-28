MSNBC Sets Nicolle Wallace At 4 PM Hour

Senior TV Editor @bristei
msnbc logo
Courtesy of msnbc

Nicolle Wallace has made a name for herself at MSNBC as a political analyst who comes with chops hard-won from the George W. Bush administration and the John McCain presidential campaign. Now, she will try to stand out hosting the cable-news outlet’s 4 p.m. hour.

The NBCUniversal-owned outlet said Wallace will help to expand a late-day block that focuses on politics. Her hour is followed by Chuck Todd’s “MTP Daily,” Greta van Susteren’s “Ford the Record” and Chris Matthews’ “Hardball.” Wallace is expected to cover political developments and deliver interviews with newsmakers. MSNBC said Steve Kornacki will have presence in the hour, where he has recently held forth.

More to come…

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad