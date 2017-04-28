MSNBC Sets Nicolle Wallace At 4 PM Hour

Nicolle Wallace has made a name for herself at MSNBC as a political analyst who comes with chops hard-won from the George W. Bush administration and the John McCain presidential campaign. Now, she will try to stand out hosting the cable-news outlet’s 4 p.m. hour.

The NBCUniversal-owned outlet said Wallace will help to expand a late-day block that focuses on politics. Her hour is followed by Chuck Todd’s “MTP Daily,” Greta van Susteren’s “Ford the Record” and Chris Matthews’ “Hardball.” Wallace is expected to cover political developments and deliver interviews with newsmakers. MSNBC said Steve Kornacki will have presence in the hour, where he has recently held forth.

More to come…