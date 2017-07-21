MSNBC to Launch ‘The Beat with Ari Melber’ on Monday

Senior TV Editor @bristei
msnbc logo
Courtesy of msnbc

Ari Melber will start his new weekday duties with MSNBC on Monday with the debut of his 6 p.m. program, “The Beat with Ari Melber.”

Melber was already expected to take over the hour, which had previously been anchored by Greta Van Susteren.

Melber will also take on a new role, serving as a legal analyst for NBC News, and contributing to the various outlets of the NBCUniversal-owned unit, including its “Today” morning show.

Melber, who initially joined MSNBC as a contributor, has served as a frequent fill-in host for primetime anchors Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell. He had been hosting “The Point,”a Sunday afternoon program. MSNBC is expected to continue to air live programming at that time, though it has not named an official anchor for the weekend slot. Melber is a former lawyer and won an Emmy for MSNBC for his coverage of the Supreme Court.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. jim says:
      July 21, 2017 at 6:37 am

      i miss ed

      Reply

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad