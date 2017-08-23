‘Mr. Robot’ Releases Recap Ahead of Season 3 Premiere (Watch)

In preparation for the Season 3 premiere, “Mr. Robot” released a seven-minute recap covering all vital storylines from the previous season.

The summary video begins with a newscast of President Barack Obama revealing an attack by Tyrell Wellick and fsociety before launching into a montage of Season 2’s pivotal moments.

Season 3 picks up following last season’s cliffhanger, and explores each character’s motivations and the disintegration between Elliot and Mr. Robot. The series follows cyber-security engineer Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), hacker Mr. Robot (Christian Slater), and hacktivists known as fsociety, who team up for cyber missions.

Carly Chaikin, who plays Elliot’s sister Darlene Alderson, explained earlier, “Season 1 was about plot, Season 2 was about character, and Season 3 is both.”

From Universal Cable Productions, “Mr Robot” stars Malek, Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, Bobby Cannavale, Stephanie Corneliussen, and BD Wong. Sam Esmail writes and executive produces along with Anonymous Content executive producers Steve Golin and Chad Hamilton.

“Mr. Robot” Season 3 returns to USA Network on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10 p.m.

Watch the full recap below: