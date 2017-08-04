‘Mr. Robot’ Season 3 Gets First Trailer, Premiere Date (WATCH)

USA Network’s hit drama “Mr. Robot” released the first trailer for Season 3 and the season’s premiere date on Friday.

Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, October 11 at 10 p.m./9c. The premiere date, trailer, and the first image of Bobby Cannavale’s new character Irving were unmasked through a social media scavenger hunt orchestrated by the network. At 10am ET/7am PT this morning, the first-look photo of Cannavale’s Irving was released across the show’s social platforms. Followers were encouraged to closely watch the show’s Twitter handle in the coming hours for more news surrounding Season 3. An embedded code was hidden in the photo of Cannavale, which led to hidden clues of how to decrypt what was about to happen on Twitter. Over the course of one hour, the show began a tweet storm, revealing clues driving to a private URL where fans were able to watch the yet to be released Season 3 teaser trailer in its entirety and learn the October 11 premiere date.

The series follows Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a cyber-security engineer who, along with hacker Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) and hacker group fsociety, starts a revolution to change the world. Picking up immediately following the Season 2 cliffhanger, Season 3 will explore each character’s motivations and the disintegration between Elliot and Mr. Robot.

From Universal Cable Productions, “Mr. Robot” stars Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Malek, Golden Globe Award winner Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, Bobby Cannavale, Stephanie Corneliussen and BD Wong. The series hails from writer and executive producer Sam Esmail as well as Anonymous Content executive producers Steve Golin and Chad Hamilton.

Watch the trailer below