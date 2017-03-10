“Mr. Robot” Season 3 will premiere in October, Variety has learned.

And when creator Sam Esmail’s twisty hacker thriller returns in the fall for Season 3, it’ll be with Bobby Cannavale joining the cast and BD Wong as a series regular. Cannavale will play Irving, a laconic, no-nonsense used car salesman. (As for how a used car salesman plays into the the framework of the season, that remains to be seen.) Cannavale’s last series regular role was as the lead on HBO’s “Vinyl.”

Wong, previously a guest star, drew rapt reviews for his performance as transgender hacker Whiterose (a.k.a Chinese Minister of State Security Zheng), part of the Dark Army hacker group. “Whiterose has so much presence and there is so much intelligence and even amusement behind her eyes. She’s really one of the best things about this show,” Variety‘s Mo Ryan wrote late in Season 2.

“Sam Esmail is a true creative visionary who continues to deliver a series that boldly tackles timely issues and leans into the major headlines of the day,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “We’re eager to share the next phase of Elliot’s journey with fans this fall.”

“Season 3 of ‘Mr. Robot’ will engage viewers in a whole new way, with Sam and team continuing to find ways to surprise, challenge and delight the audience. And adding Bobby Cannavale and BD Wong to our cast makes one of the tightest acting ensembles even stronger,” said Jeff Wachtel, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment’s chief content officer.

The series stars Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe nominee Rami Malek, Golden Globe Award winner Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, Bobby Cannavale, BD Wong and Stephanie Corneliussen.

From Universal Cable Productions, “Mr. Robot” hails from writer and executive producer Esmail, who will direct all 10 episodes of Season 3, as well as Anonymous Content executive producers Steve Golin and Chad Hamilton.