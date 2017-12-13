‘Mr. Robot’ Renewed for Season 4 at USA Network

Mr. Robot” has been renewed for Season 4, USA Network announced Wednesday.

The series stars Rami Malek and Christian Slater. It follows Elliot Alderson (Malek), a cyber-security engineer who became involved in the underground hacker group fsociety after being recruited by their mysterious leader Mr. Robot (Slater), whom he later discovered to be the projection of his dead father. Following the events of fsociety’s five/nine hack on the multi-national corporation E Corp, the series explores the consequences of the attack, the motivations of those involved and the disintegration between Elliot and Mr. Robot.

The series also stars Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, Bobby Cannavale and BD Wong. The series was created by Sam Esmail, who executive produces along with Steve Golin and Chad Hamilton. Kyle Bradstreet and Joseph E. Iberti serve as co-executive producers.

Slater recently received his third consecutive Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, an award which he won in 2016. Malek has been nominated for two Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama. He also won the Emmy in 2016 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

The Season 3 finale of “Mr. Robot” airs tonight on USA Network.

