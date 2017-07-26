‘Mr. Mercedes’ Stars on Adapting Stephen King’s Novel: It’s About ‘Every One of Us’

When “Mr. Mercedes” — an adaptation of Stephen King‘s best-selling novel — premieres on the Audience Network, viewers can expect a much more grounded story than many of King’s other stories.

“I don’t think we have to go into the supernatural to find horror and terror,” the show’s star Brendan Gleeson said at the “Mr. Mercedes” premiere, held Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. “What it’s about is something that could be in every one of us.”

Harry Treadaway, who plays the villainous Brady Hartsfield, echoed Gleeson’s sentiment on the supernatural-less horror story.

“What’s more terrifying to me is what’s going on on your street and in your neighborhood,” Treadaway said. “It’s that sort of cul-de-sac, documentary horror that Stephen King is brilliant at doing. He finds the horror in the lies between people who think they are telling the truth, or the darkness and demons inside.”

“Mr. Mercedes” picks up two years after a brutal attack when Treadaway’s Brady drove a stolen Mercedes through a crowd of people waiting in line at a job fair. Now, bored, Brady reaches out to retired detective Bill Hodges (Gleeson) — who worked on the Mercedes Killer case years ago — and begins to toy with the man. The two strike up a cat-and-mouse game. Hodges tries to finally catch his killer while Brady prepares for his next big attack.

After a screening of the first episode, attendees gathered in the Beverly Hilton Garden for food, drinks, and ice cream courtesy of Brady’s in-show employer, while a DJ played music — including tunes featured in the film like the Ramones’ “Pet Sematary,” a reference to another of King’s novels.

Other stars in attendance included Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Justine Lupe, Holland Taylor, Breeda Wool, and executive producer Jack Bender.

“Mr. Mercedes” premieres Aug. 9 on the Audience Network.