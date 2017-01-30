Amazon has renewed Golden Globe-winning series “Mozart in the Jungle” and coming-of-age comedy “Red Oaks,” Variety has learned.

The fourth season of “Mozart in the Jungle” will begin production later this year for a 2017 return. “We’re all delighted to be back for a fourth season and to share the further tales of our orchestra and all the artists who comprise it,” said executive producer Roman Coppola. “For the fans who have been so enthusiastic about our show, we’re so happy to have an audience that wants to see stories about the arts, music, and all these characters we’ve invented.”

“Red Oaks” will be returning for its third and final season in 2017 as well. “We’ve always hoped to send these characters off to their futures with a third and final season, so we’re thrilled that Amazon has given us the opportunity to do so,” said creators Joe Gangemi and Greg Jacobs.

“Mozart” draws back the curtain at the New York Symphony, where artistic dedication and creativity collide with mind games, politicking, and survival instincts. Gael García Bernal — who earned a Golden Globe for his portrayal of conductor Rodrigo — stars alongside Lola Kirke, Saffron Burrows, Malcolm McDowell, Bernadette Peters, and others. The series is executive produced by Roman Coppola (Moonrise Kingdom), Jason Schwartzman, Paul Weitz, and Will Graham.

“Red Oaks” consists of the misadventures of the misfit staffers and clueless members of a country club in suburban New Jersey. Craig Roberts, Paul Reiser, Alexandra Socha, Ennis Esmer, Jennifer Grey, and Richard Kind. The series is executive produced by Jacobs and Gangemi with Steven Soderbergh and David Gordon Green.