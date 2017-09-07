Motion Picture and Television Fund Partners With Ford to Engage Future Leaders

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
MPTF Logo
Courtesy of MPTF

The Motion Picture and Television Fund has announced a partnership with Ford Motor Company to raise funds and educate millennials throughout the industry about the services and support it provides to the entertainment community.

Ford’s relationship with the entertainment industry began when Henry Ford partnered with silent film producer Mack Sennett to feature the Ford Model T in Sennett’s Keystone Cop movies. Ford will continue to engage the next generation in the legacy of community caring through events and a grassroots campaign.

“MPTF is delighted to have the support of Ford Motor Company to engage the next generation of industry leaders and bring together our entire entertainment community,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg, chairman of MPTF Foundation. “Now more than ever we all need to play our part in supporting MPTF to enable to meet today’s growing needs. We look forward to working with Ford in the years ahead as we implement this community-wide campaign.”

Related

Brian Toombs Bob Beitcher MPTF

As It Nears 100, Motion Picture Television Fund Strives to Recruit New Blood

Earlier this year, Ford sponsored MPTF’s NextGen Summer Party, which raised awareness for the young Hollywood community that it serves. Ford is also a presenting sponsor of the Sixth Annual Reel Stories, Real Lives, on Nov. 2. The event is aimed at informing the community of how MPTF impacts the quality of the lives of those it serves.

“Henry Ford’s legacy is built on creating change and inspiring individuals to go further,” said Alessandro Uzielli, head of Ford Global Brand Entertainment. “Our partnership with MPTF is an opportunity for Ford to give back to the industry and those that support it while furthering our mission of mobilizing the next generation to make a difference in the world.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad