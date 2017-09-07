Motion Picture and Television Fund Partners With Ford to Engage Future Leaders

The Motion Picture and Television Fund has announced a partnership with Ford Motor Company to raise funds and educate millennials throughout the industry about the services and support it provides to the entertainment community.

Ford’s relationship with the entertainment industry began when Henry Ford partnered with silent film producer Mack Sennett to feature the Ford Model T in Sennett’s Keystone Cop movies. Ford will continue to engage the next generation in the legacy of community caring through events and a grassroots campaign.

“MPTF is delighted to have the support of Ford Motor Company to engage the next generation of industry leaders and bring together our entire entertainment community,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg, chairman of MPTF Foundation. “Now more than ever we all need to play our part in supporting MPTF to enable to meet today’s growing needs. We look forward to working with Ford in the years ahead as we implement this community-wide campaign.”

Earlier this year, Ford sponsored MPTF’s NextGen Summer Party, which raised awareness for the young Hollywood community that it serves. Ford is also a presenting sponsor of the Sixth Annual Reel Stories, Real Lives, on Nov. 2. The event is aimed at informing the community of how MPTF impacts the quality of the lives of those it serves.

“Henry Ford’s legacy is built on creating change and inspiring individuals to go further,” said Alessandro Uzielli, head of Ford Global Brand Entertainment. “Our partnership with MPTF is an opportunity for Ford to give back to the industry and those that support it while furthering our mission of mobilizing the next generation to make a difference in the world.”