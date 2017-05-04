‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzenzinski Confirm Engagement

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzenzinski, hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” have confirmed that they are engaged to be married.

There has been persistent speculation about the pair’s off-screen relationship. The two have co-hosted “Morning Joe” for a decade. Scarborough was divorced in 2013 while Brzenzinski was divorced in 2016.

An MSNBC spokesperson confirmed the couple’s engagement, first reported by the New York Post. Scarborough proposed to Brzenzinski this past weekend while the two were on vacation in the south of France to celebrate Brzenzinski’s 50th birthday.

There was no word yet on a wedding date.

Scarborough and Brzenzinski were put together by MSNBC to offer point-counterpoint perspective on news. Scarborough is a former Republican Congressman who served in the house from 1994-2001. He joined MSNBC in 2003. Brzenzinski came to MSNBC from CBS News in January 2007.

Viewership of “Morning Joe” has been on an upward climb during the past few months in the 6-9 a.m. slot. The hosts have gained attention for their rocky relationship with President Trump, who had been a regular visitor to the show during the campaign. The hosts faced some criticism for what some saw as their too-cozy relationship with Trump. But after taking office, Trump publicly slammed the show for its criticism of missteps in the early days of his administration.

Brzenzinski told Variety in March: “In the first weeks of the presidency, I did present a great deal of patience, and held fire a little bit. I pulled back a little, because I feel like every presidency needs a chance to get its sea legs. And you want every presidency, whether you voted for that president or not, to be a success. What you’re now seeing is that hope being lost. That’s the only way I would describe our relationship: pulling back a little bit.”