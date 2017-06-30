‘Morning Joe’ Hosts: President Trump Lied In His Tweets About Brzezinski, Scarborough

The two co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” said Friday morning that President Donald Trump tweeted false details in an attack he made on them the day before, and suggested his obsession with the pair’s program “does not serve the best interests of either his mental state or the country he runs.”

Speaking in an op-ed in Friday’s Washington Post, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski took time to dispel some of the statements the President made in two tweets he posted the day before. In that social-media dispatch, Trump claimed Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when the pair came to his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago around New Year’s Eve and “insisted” on joining him. Brzezinski and Scarborough said they were there because the president-elect had invited them to dinner on December 30, and also stated that Brzezinski has had no face lift.

“Despite his constant claims that he no longer watches the show, the president’s closest advisers tell us otherwise. That is unfortunate,” the pair wrote. “We believe it would be better for America and the rest of the world if he would keep his 60-inch-plus flat-screen TV tuned to ‘Fox & Friends.'”

Brzezinski and Scarborough are expected to further address the conflict in the 7 a.m. hour of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC. In the program’s opening moments on Friday, co-host Willie Geist defended his colleague: “”Mika is smart. She’s strong. She makes people in power uncomfortable and she fears absolutely no one.”

