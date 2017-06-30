‘Morning Joe’ Hosts: President Trump Lied In His Tweets About Brzezinski, Scarborough

Senior TV Editor @bristei
Joe Scarborough Mika Brzezinski
Jesse Dittmar/Redux

The two co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” said Friday morning that President Donald Trump tweeted false details in an attack he made on them the day before, and suggested his obsession with the pair’s program “does not serve the best interests of either his mental state or the country he runs.”

Speaking in an op-ed in Friday’s Washington Post, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski took time to dispel some of the statements the President made in two tweets he posted the day before. In that social-media dispatch, Trump claimed Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when the pair came to his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago around New Year’s Eve and “insisted” on joining him. Brzezinski and Scarborough said they were there because the president-elect had invited them to dinner on December 30, and also stated that Brzezinski has had no face lift.

“Despite his constant claims that he no longer watches the show, the president’s closest advisers tell us otherwise. That is unfortunate,” the pair wrote. “We believe it would be better for America and the rest of the world if he would keep his 60-inch-plus flat-screen TV tuned to ‘Fox & Friends.'”

Brzezinski and Scarborough are expected to further address the conflict in the 7 a.m. hour of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC. In the program’s opening moments on Friday, co-host Willie Geist defended his colleague: “”Mika is smart. She’s strong. She makes people in power uncomfortable and she fears absolutely no one.”

More to come…

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

1 Comment

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

  1. Shan says:
    June 30, 2017 at 4:29 am

    Don’t say “false details” say lies. Stop being afraid.

    Reply

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad