‘Moonlight’s’ André Holland to Star in Hulu Series ‘Castle Rock’

“Moonlight” star André Holland has been cast as the lead in Hulu’s upcoming original series “Castle Rock,” Variety has learned.

The series is described as a psychological-horror drama set in the Stephen King multiverse, with the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine, having served as the setting for many of King’s books. Holland will play Henry, a death row attorney with a unique and complicated history in the town.

Holland has appeared across numerous critically-acclaimed film and television projects throughout his career. On the TV side, he has had roles on shows such as “The Knick,” “Damages,” and “American Horror Story.” In addition to “Moonlight,” he has starred in films like “42,” “Selma,” and “Miracle at St. Anna.” He will also appear in Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay’s upcoming adaptation of “A Wrinkle in Time,” playing the role of Principal Jenkins.

He is repped by CAA and Brookside Artist Management.

“Castle Rock” has landed a 10-episode first season order, with Hulu describing the project as an “ongoing series,” meaning it’s not intended to be a 10-episode limited run. Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason are co-writers and executive producers with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer also executive producing. Warner Bros. Television is the studio, along with Bad Robot Productions.

It is one of several shows recently ordered to series at the streaming service. Earlier this month, Hulu announced orders for the Marvel series “Runaways” from executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the team behind “The O.C.” and “Gossip Girl.” They have also greenlit “The First,” a drama from “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon about the first human mission to Mars.