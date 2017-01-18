“American Crime Story” is reuniting with author Jeffrey Toobin for a future season, Variety has confirmed.

“ACS” producers Fox 21 TV and FX Productions have together optioned Toobin’s book “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President” for use for an upcoming installment. The book pulls apart the threads of the Clinton sex scandal that devoured the late 1990s, framing it as a legal thriller surrounding Paula Jones, Kenneth Starr, and Monica Lewinsky.

The first season of “ACS,” “The People v. O.J. Simpson,” was based on Toobin’s “The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson.” That first season garnered a massive pile of awards-show recognition for the cast and creative teams, including a record 10 Emmy wins.

“ACS” currently has two seasons in production: “Katrina,” set in New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and “Versace,” about the 1997 murder of Gianni Versace. “Versace” will be based on the book “Vulgar Favors” by Vanity Fair writer Maureen Orth. The “Katrina” season won’t air until 2018, but will quickly be followed by “Versace,” according to FX Networks CEO John Landgraf.

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk will continue to executive produce “American Crime Story,” as well as Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson’s Color Force banner. Murphy also has the upcoming FX anthology series “Feud” premiering Mar. 5, as well as three forthcoming installments of “American Horror Story.”