‘Monday Night Football’: Dallas Cowboys Kneel Prior to National Anthem

As the focus of NFL player protests turned to the national primetime platform of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” the Dallas Cowboys football team took a knee moments before the singing of the National Anthem at the Arizona Cardinals’ stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, arranged for a gigantic American flag that covered the length of the field to be carried out and unfurled by dozens of fans, military and law enforcement veterans.
During the singing of the anthem by Jordin Sparks, the Cowboys stood with locked arms, as did the Cardinals. It did not appear that any members of the Cardinals took a knee during the pre-game ceremony.
NFL players across the league on Sunday registered their outrage at President Donald Trump’s harsh comments suggesting the league fire players who opt against standing for the National Anthem as a means of protesting police brutality and racial inequality.
Trump’s divisive comments during the weekend sparked widespread social action on the part of players, teams and some owners and coaches. The President was roundly criticized by sports and political commentators for his surprising decision to target NFL players.
ESPN reported that the Cowboys and Cardinals had discussed engaging in a joint gesture on the field but ultimately opted against it.
The Cowboys’ assembly included coaches and owner Jerry Jones. There was some question in sports circles on Monday about how the franchise known as “America’s Team” would react to the snowballing protest of discrimination and inequality. There were audible boos coming from the stands as players kneeled.
As ESPN’s cameras panned the lineup of both teams, a mixture of distress, determination and sweat was visible on the faces of many players.
Sparks, meanwhile, made a quiet statement with “31: 8-9” written in black marker on her hand in a spot that was impossible to miss as she held the microphone. The Biblical verse from Proverbs reads: “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.”
wait, you mean I can finally get tickets *AND* not have to sit with a,bunch of racist troglodytes too? boycott! boycott! boycott! yeah!
Our “Man-Baby President” doesn’t care one bit about respect for our Flag and National Anthem…Otherwise, He would not have filed for a physical exemption from Vietnam.
Just another distraction from his inability to repeal Obamacare again! He is NO Dealmaker…He is a Divider!
I promise you…the NFL will be around long after our President is out of office!
Marriage.. science… the military… government… our legal system… journalism… the FISA Court… the FBI… and now football..!!
Is there anything – ANYTHING – that leftist liberal demokrats touch.. that they don’t corrupt…??
Truly… they are a cancer on our country.
The American flag and the national anthem represents all of us. And should be honored as it represent United States of America, All of us as one nation, We the people of the United States of America are a diverse group, of people. Different religions, different races,different opinions different languages . But we have one flag, one national anthem, and the English language which gives us all common ground to be proud of and communicate with. It draws us together as one Nation. It lets us celebrate our differences, Do I believe the NFL player should stand during the National Anthem Yes, its their county they should take pride in America, It is not a perfect nation but it bonds us together as one people. Do I agree what the President said Yes , but I also believe his words were not the correct words for a President to use. So NFL stand up put your hand over your heart take pride in our country,
That stadium was shoved down our throats and public tax dollars pay for it
That is a political use of taxpayer funds and is illegal
I want ALL my tax money back from the NFL now!
JP
NFL: national FOOL league! Those owners should send somebody out onto the field to grab those jerks by their dreadlocks and yank them to their feet for the anthem. Go President Trump!!
Inequities in race, how about inequities in CRIME and MURDERS. How about 13% of the population committing OVER 50% of the murders in this country. https://ucr.fbi.gov/…/crime-in-the-u.s.-2012/cius-banner
You guys are funny. Hey, Trump said burgers are bad. Let’s boycott burgers. Fools.
What don’t you people get? DONT DISPRESECT THE ANTHEM AND THE FLAG!!!! Protest off the field. OFF THE FIELD!! people don’t pay to watch games to watch players protest while the United States Anthem is playing. Get a grip people!!!
Wow…everybody is doing it now. So cool, what social justice warriors. Is this in protest of the 35 Million murdered unborn African American Babies, and the devastation that the Progressive Democrats have wrought on the African American communtiy? I mean what else would it be for…oh I forgot we are in a “fundamentally transformed Amerika now”. Sorry, push play…
Really? Stupid comment.
Well my dads bigger than your dad.. whatever…
Just another example of a Red Meat eating frenzy following the latest dog whistle. It won’t always be this way. At some point, the 35% red meat minority will quit wagging the dog. Please do boycott if you must. It’s always good to have a colon cleanse once in a while.
bycott the NFL
My new favorite team the Arizona Cardinals! God Bless America!!
The Donald; The Dotard; Donald the Divider; Donald the Dotard Divider.
Chad the Crybaby! Chad the cupcake! Chad the clueless!
Its so sad that we cant accept the differences among each other. That people take something as simple as a kneel, but as important as taking a stand to a whole different level. The NFL didnt start this Donald Trump started this… And until you have experienced racism, this to you will not understand.. This is deeper than a protest, this is not allowing a “person” or “community” to take your identity, because rather America wants to admit it or not, 70% of NFL are BLACK!!!!!
Knock it off with your racism crap. If you feel so oppressed no one is telling you that you have to stay. Protest off the field!! You should loose your job and be fired for protesting during the United States Anthem!!! Stop with our ancestors fought and we were slaves. Blah blah blah. STOP BEING cry babies and actually do Something about it like volunteer in these communities. I am not going to watch people who’ve get paid millions of dollars to play a sport to disrespect our country.
YOU MF everyone or every color has experienced racism of some sort. Ive been discriminated against many times and I am white. TRUMP did not start this crap…..I don’t care what color the NFL is….whites buy the tickets, shirts, caps, and airtime and the owners of the teams are white…..so fire them all and get some that will stand…..we would rather see bad football than watch disrespect of the country or the flag shown on the TV.
Wow FAKE NEWS. How dare you try and tell everyone The President started this. Everyone knows this is a BLM protest, always has been. Cop killer sympathizers.
You are very misguided if you think president Trump started this!! This started before he was even elected president!! The great divider in chief (aka obama) is the one who divided this country. So stop your racist bullshit and call it like it is-a BIG LIE!! Do some research before spouting off!!
What the hell is your point?
You idiot the NFL and unemployed Colin Kaepernick did start this disrespect!
Bravo.
Chicago bears fan here, Steelers showed great disrespect when they didn’t even come out to the sideline at a stadium called Soldier field, dedicated to all the men and women of the military.
No longer my team. Grew up in sight of texas stadium in Irving and walked to games, with my dad a ww2, Korea, laos vet. I saw it demolished. I am a Colonel with 26+yrs. Dallas cowboys you failed me tonight and forever. You are no longer America’s Team. Worse than Landry firing. #notmyteam
It’s not political. It’s common sense. I have been a fan and watched the NFL since 1976. I have now lost all respect for the entire organization and teams.
I am done with the Cowboys. YOU ARE ALL PATHETIC. My TV is off. As a lifelong Cowboys fan I can honestly say you are no longer my team. I hope you get beat down all season!
Not watching anymore athletes trying to preach politics. Fans don’t give a shit who you voted for but the athletes and owners want to divide instead of play sports. Never watching cowboys, espn, Disney, and why has firing Jemele hill been swept under the carpet when it’s a bug part of trumps response to her racist accusations
NFL is now dead to me. I descend from over 100 years of soldiers. American by birth and at heart.
Boycott the NFL. Crazy monopoly controlled by a bunch of rich white guts that enslave amd exploit black men. Regulate or bust up the capitalistic scheme built on the backs of tax payers. Enough!
Hey Steve, I totally agrre with boycotting NFL, but because they’ve become a lapdog to the REGRESSIVE left. How successful do you think the NFL athletes would be without football? My guess is the vast majority probably don’t read, write or do math as well as your average 8th grader…just sayin
How did the Cowboys disrespect the Flag or the National Anthem? They knelt as a team before it was played and then as a team stood for the National Anthem.
What is divisive are the protests. Just what are they protesting? The fact that a cop in Missouri acted in self-defense when he shot Michael Brown after Brown repeatedly attack the cop?
Let’s be completely honest about something here. What they are protesting is that their candidate lost the presidential election.
really? lol. Stupid comment.
Roger…..Exactly. Between the leftists and MSM pushing their degenerate agenda this shit goes. Pathetic.
Fuck that
See how much money they’ll make when they create a nationwide boycott. The boys don’t know America is boss, the people are boss, and have the power to take away.
lmao
Kneeling in protest anywhere near this football game is not appropriate. You do not protest on your job. Do you have different rules than the rest of us? This will cost all of you.
I am / was a Cowboy fan. The entire team showed their disrespect for the American Flag and the National Anthem. I turned the TV off. I no longer care how the Cowboys make out.
Kneeling when our National Anthem plays is to stand against our nation and our military. It is easy for these players to do that as their “protest.” If they are actually protesting Trump, they could actually take the time to sit down, write a letter, print it off and mail it to Trump. Or, instead of making millions running a ball around a lawn, they could actually go to D.C. and protest there. Kneeling is the easy way out, it involves the least amount of time. And, it takes the least amount of effort.
The article says nothing about anyone kneeling while the anthem played. Also, there is no reason to play the anthem before people go to work. Do they do it at your job, I doubt it.
Yes they do play the anthem every day at some places of employment. And when it starts everyone stops what they are doing, to include driving. Pays respect in the appropriate way and then carries on with their day. Like wise this takes place again at the end of every work day for those people. Mind you these people come from all walks of life and hold many different beliefs. But they all understand it is the flag and what it represents that allows them to have those beliefs.