‘Modern Family’ Kids Set Two-Season Deal With Big Pay Bump

Manny, Luke, Haley and Alex will all be back with the family.

The core “Modern Family” kids have closed their deals to sign onto two more seasons of the ABC sitcom, Variety has learned. Insiders say “significant” pay raises were given to each of the young adult actors — Rico Rodriguez, Nolan Gould, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter.

Kids actors Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who plays Lily, and Jeremy Maguire, who plays Joe, joined the series later on in its run and have more time left on their current deals, unlike the other four “TV kids,” who are now all adults and at least the age of 18 in real life.

ABC and 20th Century Fox Television declined to comment on the actor deals.

The close of the younger actors’ contracts marks the end of rather lengthy negotiations for the entire “Modern Family” cast, who are now all officially set for Seasons 9 and 10. In early May, ABC renewed the series for two more seasons, with deals finalized for the “TV adult” cast members — Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, and Ty Burrell — while the contracts for their younger counterparts were still being hammered out.

Vergara, Bowen, Ferguson, Stonestreet and Burrell were given raises to nearly $500,000 per episode for the next two seasons, up from roughly $350,000 per episode under their previous contracts. Ed O’Neill already had commanded a higher fee, and has done so since the show debuted, at a time when his star-power and profile was much more significant than his co-stars. O’Neill also has a larger profit stake than the rest of his co-stars.

“Modern Family” remains TV’s second highest-rated comedy, behind CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory,” and ranks as ABC’s top-rated scripted series, with Season 8 averaging a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen Live+Same Day data.

Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd co-created “Modern Family,” which premiered in 2009 on ABC. 20th Century Fox Television is the studio. In its upcoming ninth season, the show will hit the 200-episode milestone.

The deals for the four young actors were brokered by Steve Younger at Myman Greenspan and Cheryl Snow at Gang Tyre.