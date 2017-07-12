TV Ratings: MLB All-Star Game Falls to ‘America’s Got Talent’ in Total Viewers

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
MLB All-Star Game
REX/Shutterstock

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game was approximately even in the overnight ratings with last year’s historic low but still ranked below “America’s Got Talent” in total viewers, according to Nielsen data.

Airing on Fox, the game is currently averaging a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.6 million viewers, staying even in the demo and dipping slightly from 8.7 million viewers in 2016. However, due to the nature of live sports, those numbers will likely change later today when the final ratings are tabulated. 2016”s All-Star Game marked the first time the game failed to draw more than 10 million viewers, and was down 20% in total viewers and 29% in the key demo from 2015.

Fox aired only the All-Star Game during primetime.

On NBC, “America’s Got Talent” (2.2, 12.3 million) outpaced the All-Star Game in total viewers and was even with last week. “World of Dance” (1.7, 7.2 million) held even with last week at 10 p.m.

CBS, ABC, and The CW aired only repeats.

Fox and NBC tied for first place in the demo with a 2.2. NBC was first in total viewers, however, with 10.6 million. Fox was second in total viewers with 8.7 million. CBS was third overall with a 0.6 and 5.5 million viewers. ABC was fourth with a 0.5 and 2.2 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 584,000 viewers.

Filed Under:

