Mission Control Media has hired producer and development executive Brent Burnette as the new vice president of development, Variety has learned.

In his new role at Mission Control Media, the production company behind unscripted series like “Hollywood Game Night” and “Face Off,” Burnette will be tasked with creating and developing original formats in addition to forging new creative and talent partnerships, with a focus on comedy and digital. He will report to MCM’s senior vice president of development Nicholas Oakley-Tilley as well as co-presidents Michael Agbabian and Dwight D. Smith.

“Brent brings a rich background as both a veteran developer and a skilled executor that complements our existing team incredibly well,” Smith said. “We are thrilled to have him join us at Mission Control and look forward to creating great content together.”

“I am so excited for the opportunity to work with the Mission Control team and am looking forward to helping them expand their slate of projects” Burnette added.

Most recently, Burnette served as head of development for Wanda Sykes’ production company, Push It Productions. Previously, he held vice president positions at Magilla Entertainment and Zodiak NY and also served as the director of programming for the New York Television Festival. His producer credits include unscripted series such as “Undercover Boss,” “Wife Swap,”

What Not To Wear,” and “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?”

In addition to “Hollywood Game Night” and “Face Off,” Mission Control Media also produces “Planet of the Apps” with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba and will.i.am for Apple and “Celebrity Food Fight” hosted by Andy Richter for the Food Network among many other shows.