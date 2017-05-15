Miss USA 2017 Crowned: Find Out Who Won

Spoiler alert: Do not proceed unless you want to find out who was crowned Miss USA 2017.

Miss USA 2017 was crowned Sunday night in Las Vegas.

The annual beauty pageant was held at the Mandalay Bay resort.

Kara McCullough, Miss District of Columbia, took the top prize.

The 25-year-old, a chemist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, beat out 50 other contestants for the crown. Miss Minnesota Meredith Gould was the second runner-up, while Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg was runner-up.

In the final round, the top three contestants were asked, “What do you consider feminism to be?”

“As a woman scientist in the government, I’d like to transpose the word feminism to equalism … Women are just as equal as men as it comes to opportunity in the workplace. I have witnessed the impact women have in leadership as in the medical sciences as well as the office environment. As Miss USA I would like to promote that leadership responsibility globally to women worldwide.”

And your 2017 #MissUSA is… Miss District of Columbia, Kara McCullough! pic.twitter.com/7LxXPBPfeu — Miss USA (@MissUSA) May 15, 2017

Julianne Hough, Terrence J, and Ashley Graham hosted the competition. Halima Aden, Carson Kressley, Brooke Lee, Nancy Lublin, Jeannie Mai and Janet Mock served as the judges.

McCullough will go and compete at the Miss Universe pageant. She was crowned by Deshauna Barber, Miss USA 2016, also from D.C.

