The beauty queens took the stage on Sunday night for the 2017 Miss Universe competition, with host Steve Harvey awarding the crown to the winner (yes, the correct one this time): Miss France, Iris Mittenaere.

Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier was named first runner-up, and Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar was second runner-up. Parisian native Mittenaere, 24, is studying for a degree in dental surgery, and plans to use her platform as the winner of the 65th annual competition to advocate for oral hygiene.

In the Q&A portion, Mittenaera fielded a tough and timely question regarding immigration, about whether or not countries have an obligation to accept refugees. “In France, we have the most globalization that we can, we want to have the biggest exchange of people that we can,” she answered. “Maybe someday that will change, but now we have open borders. Having open borders allows us to travel more to the world and to find out more about what’s out there in the world.”

Pelissier also gave a powerful answer during the Q&A session, explaining how surviving the Haiti earthquake in 2010 made her a stronger person.

It was a ceremony relatively free of mishaps following last year’s headline-making show, when Harvey infamously announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez as the winner, but Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach was actually supposed to receive the crown. Tovar made light of the mistake on Sunday night, telling Harvey on stage, “A lot of people hate you.”

Harvey had some fun at his own expense as well, ending the show by announcing, “I’m Steve Harvey and I got it right!”