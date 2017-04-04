CANNES — Stockholm-based film and TV shingle B-Reel Films, the company behind Alicia Vikander starrer “Euphoria” and SVT’s crime series hit “Before We Die,” is ramping up its drama slate with two new high-concept shows: a Swedish reboot of Agatha Christie and “Click Me,” a feelgood dramedy series.

B-Reel has signed a pact with Agatha Christie Limited to produce a Swedish-language adaptation of the cult series. TV4 has commissioned the untitled series, which is currently in development and will take place in Scandinavia.

“Our show will be a contemporary, edgy and cinematic take on Agatha Christie. It will mix Nordic Noir and Agatha Christie’s famous ‘whodunit’ plot construction,” said Patrik Andersson, B-Reel’s head of development and producer, who is attending MipTV with Fredrik Heinig, B-Reel’s co-founder. “Agatha Christie is a huge brand name and Nordic Noir is a proven genre, so combining both elements gives us a very attractive package to work with,” added Andersson.

Heinig said B-Reel had assembled a team of British and Swedish screenwriters to pen the Agatha Christie series. Andersson and Hoeing said they are interesting in meeting sales companies and potential foreign partners.

B-Reel is also producing a Swedish makeover of “Click Me,” the hit Finnish dramedy series about divorced women in their 40s juggling their kids and careers, and venturing into the web-dating scene. B-Reel has tapped Swedish novelist Sara Kadefors, whose credits include the novel “Sandor & Ida” and “Miss Sweden,” to write the adaptation, which will be set in Stockholm.

Meanwhile, “Before We Die,” B-Reel’s first 10-hour drama series, is being shopped at MipTV by ZDF ahead of its premiere at Series Mania Festival later this month in Paris. The critically-acclaimed show was a massive success on SVT, drawing an average of 1.3 million viewers every week. B-Reel is now developing the second season of the series.