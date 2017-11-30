‘Mindhunter’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“Mindhunter” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix.

The streaming service announced the renewal on the show’s official Twitter account on Thursday morning.

The series stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Hannah Gross, and newcomer Cameron Britton, who portrays serial killer Ed Kemper. Set in the 1970s, the series explores the early days of criminal psychology and profiling. Two FBI agents, played by Groff and McCallany, interview imprisoned serial killers in an attempt to apply what they learn to current cases.

The series received critical acclaim when it debuted in October, currently holding a 96 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Sonia Saraiya wrote in her review for Variety: “There is a subtle, buried thread of ‘Mindhunter’ that is curious about our collective fascination with these murderers, and when that surfaces, the show approaches brilliance. Even the opening chords of the Talking Heads’ ‘Psycho Killer’ can’t disturb the mood.”

Joe Penhall created the series. David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Charlize Theron, and Cean Chaffin serve as executive producers.