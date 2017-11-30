You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Mindhunter’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

Mindhunter” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix.

The streaming service announced the renewal on the show’s official Twitter account on Thursday morning.

The series stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Hannah Gross, and newcomer Cameron Britton, who portrays serial killer Ed Kemper. Set in the 1970s, the series explores the early days of criminal psychology and profiling. Two FBI agents, played by Groff and McCallany, interview imprisoned serial killers in an attempt to apply what they learn to current cases.

The series received critical acclaim when it debuted in October, currently holding a 96 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Sonia Saraiya wrote in her review for Variety: “There is a subtle, buried thread of ‘Mindhunter’ that is curious about our collective fascination with these murderers, and when that surfaces, the show approaches brilliance. Even the opening chords of the Talking Heads’ ‘Psycho Killer’ can’t disturb the mood.”

Joe Penhall created the series. David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Charlize Theron, and Cean Chaffin serve as executive producers.

 

More TV

  • 'Mindhunter' Renewed for Season 2 at

    'Mindhunter' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    “Mindhunter” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. The streaming service announced the renewal on the show’s official Twitter account on Thursday morning. The series stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Hannah Gross, and newcomer Cameron Britton, who portrays serial killer Ed Kemper. Set in the 1970s, the series explores the early days […]

  • ITVS Adds Production Exec David Casey,

    ITVS Adds Production Exec David Casey, Promotes Noland Walker

    “Mindhunter” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. The streaming service announced the renewal on the show’s official Twitter account on Thursday morning. The series stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Hannah Gross, and newcomer Cameron Britton, who portrays serial killer Ed Kemper. Set in the 1970s, the series explores the early days […]

  • Jeff Zucker

    Jeff Zucker on Matt Lauer Scandal: 'I Didn't Know This Matt'

    “Mindhunter” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. The streaming service announced the renewal on the show’s official Twitter account on Thursday morning. The series stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Hannah Gross, and newcomer Cameron Britton, who portrays serial killer Ed Kemper. Set in the 1970s, the series explores the early days […]

  • Discovery Names EMEA, U.K. Leaders in

    Discovery Names EMEA and U.K. Leaders in International Reorganization

    “Mindhunter” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. The streaming service announced the renewal on the show’s official Twitter account on Thursday morning. The series stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Hannah Gross, and newcomer Cameron Britton, who portrays serial killer Ed Kemper. Set in the 1970s, the series explores the early days […]

  • Prince

    ‘Prince’s Last Year’ Will Explore the Music Icon’s Final Twelve Months

    “Mindhunter” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. The streaming service announced the renewal on the show’s official Twitter account on Thursday morning. The series stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Hannah Gross, and newcomer Cameron Britton, who portrays serial killer Ed Kemper. Set in the 1970s, the series explores the early days […]

  • Matt Lauer Savannah Guthrie

    'Today' Fans Still Out in Force, Despite Matt Lauer Scandal

    “Mindhunter” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. The streaming service announced the renewal on the show’s official Twitter account on Thursday morning. The series stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Hannah Gross, and newcomer Cameron Britton, who portrays serial killer Ed Kemper. Set in the 1970s, the series explores the early days […]

  • Matt Lauer Responds: 'There Is Enough

    Matt Lauer Responds to Harassment Claims: 'There Is Enough Truth in These Stories'

    “Mindhunter” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. The streaming service announced the renewal on the show’s official Twitter account on Thursday morning. The series stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Hannah Gross, and newcomer Cameron Britton, who portrays serial killer Ed Kemper. Set in the 1970s, the series explores the early days […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad