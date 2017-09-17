Glitzy Evening Before Bash Raises More Than $2 Million for MPTF

Saturday’s Evening Before bash in Century City was once again the starriest draw of Emmy weekend, and it was all for a most worthy cause. The 11th annual Emmy-eve fundraiser raised more than $2 million for the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

The outdoor lawn space was packed with CEOs, showrunners, Emmy nominees and other stars. The activation booths ringing the prime schmoozing spots included temporary tattoos courtesy of sponsor Ford and the chance to win free flights from sponsor Delta Airlines.

As ever, it’s the conversations that make Evening Before such a memorable night. Donald Glover was spotted in a huddle with “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer. “Better Call Saul’s” Bob Odenkirk had a long chat with his former “Saturday Night Live” colleague Greg Daniels and YouTube’s Susanne Daniels. Ryan Murphy communed for a time with “Modern Family’s” Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown laughed it up with “Atlanta’s” Bryan Tyree Henry, who grabbed an Emmy nom for his guest shot on “This Is Us.”

Comcast chief Brian Roberts made the rounds with NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt. Fox’s Peter Rice, Disney/ABC’s Ben Sherwood, NBCUniversal’s Bonnie Hammer, Turner’s David Levy, AMC Networks’ Josh Sapan, and A+E Networks’ Nancy Dubuc added executive firepower to the assembly. And everybody wanted a selfie with Dolly Parton, an Emmy nominee this year, who took in the party on the arm of her longtime pal and producing partner Sam Haskell.

A few hours in, Samantha Bee switched from high heels to flip-flops. “Better Call Saul’s” Rhea Seehorn also ditched her three-inch heels and went barefoot before she headed out around 11 p.m. to relieve the babysitter.

(Pictured: Actors Debra Messing, Millie Bobby Brown, Anthony Anderson, Elisabeth Moss, MPTF Foundation chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg and “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross)