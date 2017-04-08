“Jersey Shore’s” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has run in to some serious trouble with the law.

According to Fox News, Sorrentino, along with his brother Marc, were indicted Friday on charges including tax evasion, structuring, and falsifying records. The indictment alleges The Situation hid his cash income, evaded his 2011 income taxes, and filed a false return for his clothing line Situation Nation.

“Michael and his brother Marc created businesses, such as MPS Entertainment LLC and Situation Nation Inc., to exploit Michael’s celebrity status,” Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick for the District of New Jersey and Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division said in a release.

“The superseding indictment alleges that the brothers conspired to defraud the United States by not paying all federal income tax owned on approximately $8.9 million that Michael earned between 2010 and 2012.

“The brothers allegedly filed or caused to be filed with the IRS false tax returns that understated gross receipts, claimed fraudulent business deductions, and disguised income payments made to the brothers and to others and the underreported net business income.”

If convicted, the Sorrentino brothers face a statutory maximum sentence of five years for the conspiracy count, and three years for each count of aiding in the preparation of false tax returns. On top of that, “The Situation” faces a maximum sentence of 10 years for each structuring count and five for the tax evasion count.

“The Situation’s” popularity erupted when he became one of the stars in MTV’s hit “Jersey Shore,” which saw him and seven housemates spending the summer on the Jersey shore. The series ran for six season from 2009 to 2012.